Active Covid-19 cases in India dip to lowest level since December 2023

Covid-19 cases are seeing a downward trend in India, with active cases falling to their lowest since December 21 last year. The country recorded 2,439 active cases on Thursday, the lowest national tally since the 2,669 cases recorded a month ago.

India experienced a renewed alarm over Covid-19, witnessing a sudden spike in cases after the detection of its first JN.1 case on December 17 last year. Since then, the number of Covid cases has risen in India from 45,004,816 on December 17 to 45,022,793 on January 18, an increase of 17,977 Covid infections in one month.

Karnataka leads the list of states with the most active cases at 672, with the state accounting for more than 27.5 per cent of all active cases in India. Maharashtra (562 cases), West Bengal (460 cases) and Kerala (219 cases) are the next worst-affected states, according to data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country has recorded 115 deaths across fifteen states and union territories since December 17. Of these, Kerala has witnessed 47 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 29 deaths, Maharashtra with 10 deaths, Chhattisgarh with 3 deaths, Tamil Nadu with 2 deaths, and Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry with one casualty each.

JN.1 Incidence High, But Not Only Reason Behind Spike

Highlighting the factors that contributed to the Covid spike, Manoj Goel, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said that while strains like JN.1 may influence the dynamics of the pandemic, the spike cannot be solely attributed to the JN.1 strain or the flu season.

“Various factors contribute to the increase in cases, including the emergence of new variants, changes in public behaviour, vaccination rates, and other environmental factors. It's crucial to consider a multifaceted approach in understanding the surge in cases,” he added.

Speaking on the reasons for the spike in cases in December 2023, Tushar Tayal, consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said that the rise was only partially due to the onset of winters and the JN.1 variant, an Omicron descendant which possesses the same characteristics of increased infectivity and transmissibility.

According to data shared by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog), 1,226 samples have been detected with the JN.1 variant till Thursday. These have been found across seventeen states and union territories, with Karnataka reporting the maximum cases at 234. Andhra Pradesh (189 cases), Maharashtra (170 cases), and Kerala (156 cases) followed Karnataka as the next worst-affected states by the JN.1 variant.

Current Outlook

India logged 305 fresh cases on Thursday, a significant drop from 500 to 600 daily cases being reported last week. The number of active Covid cases has gone down after a month of rise, reaching the levels reported in the third week of December 2023 when the variant was just detected.

The biggest reason for this is the high rate of discharges. Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant and Head, Critical Care, S L Raheja Hospital, Mahim said that the country's recovery rate stands at more than 98 per cent, and almost all infected individuals are recuperating with simple symptomatic treatment.

“Only a small number of cases require hospitalisation, and the majority of those needing hospital care are individuals with severe comorbidities,” he added.

Addressing the current dip in active cases, Goel said that this could be a result of effective public health interventions or increased immunity due to vaccination.

Tayal added that as the temperature starts improving and people become more aware and start following the basic precautionary measures such as social distancing, masking, and frequent hand sanitisation, the incidence of flu-like illness starts coming down.