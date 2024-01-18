Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pvt hospitals projected to add 30,000 beds over next 5 yrs: ICRA

The projection indicated a rise in capacity building and occupancy, translating into a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth to the tune of 12 to 14 per cent in FY24

Covid-19 crisis: Health infra still a fight two months after lockdown

Representative Image

Sanket Koul
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:41 AM IST
Rating agency ICRA projected a stable outlook for the Indian hospital industry in its report on the industry trends and outlook for the financial year 2024. The projection indicated a rise in capacity building and occupancy, translating into a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth to the tune of 12 to 14 per cent in FY24 for its sample set of companies as opposed to 17 per cent in FY23.

Speaking on the rise in the trend of capacity building by private hospitals, Mythri Macherla, Assistant Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA, said that the broader industry has announced significant bed additions. Overall, most private players (including ICRA’s sample set companies) are expected to add over 30,000 beds in the next four to five years at an investment of around Rs 32,500 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

YoY Revenue Growth and OPM for ICRA's sample set of companies*
FY Revenue Growth (%) OPM (%)
FY 2020 21% 16%
FY 2021 -11% 14%
FY 2022 45% 21%
FY 2023 17% 23%
H1FY2023 14% 23%
FY 2024P 12-14% 22-23%
FY 2025P 9-11% 21-22%

Note: P: Projections
OPM: Operating Profit Margin
* Aggregate of ICRA sample set comprising hospital business of nine listed companies
Source: ICRA Research, Company data

The agency projects the aggregate occupancy for its sample set of companies to remain healthy at 64 to 65 per cent in FY24, similar to 65 per cent in FY23 and 66 per cent in H1FY24. However, the report expects occupancy to slightly moderate at 61 to 63 per cent in FY25 following significant bed additions.

Trend in bed additions for ICRA sample set companies*
FY No. of Beds added
FY 2020 732
FY 2021 1554#
FY 2022 545
FY 2023 1043
H1FY2024 703
FY 2024P 1,500+
FY 2025P 3,400+

Note: P: Projection
* Aggregate of ICRA sample set comprising hospital business of nine listed companies
# includes 900 incremental beds after Max healthcare's merger with Radiant
Source: ICRA Research, Company data
 
The report states that given the strong operating metrics and demand outlook in India, industry players have announced sizable capital expenditure plans for the next four to five years. Cumulatively, ICRA’s sample set companies are expected to add around 3,900 beds over FY24 and FY25, translating to 15 per cent of their existing bed capacity. According to the study, the healthy rate of occupancy is backed by sustained healthy demand for healthcare services, continued market share gains for organised players, and revival in medical tourism post the pandemic.
 

Also Read

Charticle: Air India reaches bottom of punctuality chart in July

India leads in valuation premium but not in EPS growth, shows data

Apollo Hospitals plans to invest Rs 3,000 cr, add 2,000 beds in 3 years: MD

As costly bills hurt patients, rising ARPOB helps improve hospital earnings

Cash-for-kidneys scam: Ministry orders inquiry against Apollo Hospitals

India tops global indoor pollution with average annual PM2.5 levels: Study

ICMR invites suggestions for revising national essential diagnostics list

Oxford scientists launch first human vaccine trials for deadly Nipah virus

Cervical cancer mortality rates drop, but experts stress need for vaccine

Fortis Healthcare plans acquisitions, may opt for neutral brand name


Trend in ARPOB and YoY growth rate*
FY ARPOB (in Rs) YoY Growth
FY 2020 34,277 6%
FY 2021 36,235 6%
FY 2022 41,739 15%
FY 2023 45,814 10%
H1FY2024 49,836 11%
FY 2024P 49,708 8-10%
FY 2025P 52,193 4-6%

Note: P: Projection
ARPOB: Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed
*Aggregate of ICRA sample set comprising hospital business of nine listed companies
Source: ICRA Research, Company Data

 
The average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) is expected to witness a healthy growth of 8 to 10 per cent in FY24, aided by improving speciality and case mix, better payor mix (with higher contribution of cash and insurance patients), and annual price revisions by companies to offset cost inflation. Given the high base of FY2024 and commencement of operations at various new hospitals, ICRA expects ARPOB growth to moderate to 4 to 6 per cent in FY25.

The report states that improving operating leverage coupled with cost optimisation and digitisation measures are expected to support a healthy operating profit margin (OPM) of around 22 to 23 per cent for these companies in FY2024, similar to the 23 per cent OPM recorded in FY23. 

Annual trend in operating beds and occupancy*
FY No. of operating beds Occupancy
FY 2020 29,178 60%
FY 2021 30,732 52%
FY 2022 31,277 60%
FY 2023 32,320 65%
H1FY2024 32,582 66%
FY 2024P 33,911 64-66%
FY 2025P 37,330 61-63%

Note: P: Projection
* Aggregate of ICRA sample set comprising hospital business of nine listed companies
Source: ICRA Research, Company Data
 
Topics : hospitals Health sector Private hospitals private health sector private healthcare Charticle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon