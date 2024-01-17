Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India tops global indoor pollution with average annual PM2.5 levels: Study

The Dyson Global Connected Air Quality Data project analyses more than half a trillion data points, to understand user behaviours and compare indoor and outdoor air quality

air pollution, AQI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has topped a global indoor air pollution chart with the highest average annual PM2.5 levels followed by China, Turkey, UAE and South Korea, according to a study.
Moreover, on the list of cities with highest average annual PM2.5 levels, national capital Delhi was on the top amongst the studied cities, followed by Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Busan, a Dyson statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Dyson Global Connected Air Quality Data project analyses more than half a trillion data points, to understand user behaviours and compare indoor and outdoor air quality.
The national sample size for India is 37,013 connected Dyson air purifiers.
"India recorded the highest average annual PM2.5 levels, followed by China, Turkey, UAE, and South Korea, while in terms of indoor average VOCs, India ranked 7th among the top 10," said the report for which the data were collected from Dyson Purifiers connected to its app.
It further said: "Moreover, Delhi topped the list of PM2.5 levels, amongst the studied cities, with the highest indoor annual average PM2.5 levels of 69.29, followed by Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Busan."

PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5, which is a mixture of solid and liquid particles, is used for describing pollutant levels.
PM 2.5 levels are fine particles that have a diameter less than 2.5 micrometers, more than 100 times thinner than a human hair and remain suspended in the air for longer durations and pose health risks as they can enter into the respiratory tract.
"The study reveals that air inside our homes can be significantly worse, particularly during the winter season, with PM2.5 levels exceeding health standards set by WHO. Winter was, in general, the most polluted season across the markets even in the southern hemisphere where colder weather traps polluted air nearer to ground level," it said.
Pollution peaks in the winter season, especially in Delhi, with November and December being the most polluted months.
"Shockingly, the air inside homes during winter was found to be a staggering 15 per cent worse than outside, effectively trapping smoke within our walls," it said adding "In fact, across India, the indoor air gets 41 per cent dirtier during these months, and in Delhi, it's even worse at 48 per cent."

Unlike most places where the air is worst at night, in India, the most polluted time inside was between 7 am and midday.

Also Read

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Air quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Delhi air quality: AQI in multiple parts of capital 'very poor' on Thursday

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

PM Modi will be main 'yajman' of Ram temple consecration: Top priest

Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of R-Day celebration, Ram temple event

India rejects iron ore miner NMDC's proposal for China exports -sources

'US re-engagement with China have no implications on ties with India, Quad'

Ram temple creates a buzz in Davos, devotees plan celebrations on Jan 22

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air pollution Indoor air pollution pollution China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon