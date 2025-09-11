Can low blood sugar make you faint? Sweden's health minister collapsed on TV

Sweden’s health minister collapses during press meet
Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister, Elisabet Lann, collapsed during her first press conference on Tuesday, moments after delivering her remarks. The dramatic incident, captured live on television, was later attributed to a sudden drop in blood sugar — a condition known as hypoglycaemia.
“This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop,” she said later.
WATCH: Sweden's Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses on her first day during live press conference pic.twitter.com/HKDuSLRfaF— Video Forensics (@Video_Forensics) September 10, 2025
Also Read
What is hypoglycaemia or low blood sugar?
According to the Cleveland Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical center based in Cleveland, Ohio, low blood sugar (or low blood glucose), medically termed hypoglycaemia, occurs when the glucose level in your blood drops below what your body needs for normal functioning.
- It’s most common in people with diabetes, particularly Type 1.
- In diabetics, it’s usually defined as blood glucose below 70 mg/dL (3.9 mmol/L).
- In non-diabetics, hypoglycaemia often means a reading below 55 mg/dL (3.1 mmol/L), depending on the context.
Since the brain depends on glucose for energy, even moderate drops can affect brain function — explaining symptoms like confusion, dizziness, and fainting.
What causes sudden low blood sugar in non-diabetics?
Even without diabetes, certain situations can trigger a drop in blood sugar:
- Skipping meals or delayed eating
- Prolonged physical activity without enough food intake
- Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach
- Certain medications that affect glucose regulation
- Underlying metabolic, hormonal, liver or kidney conditions
In Minister Lann’s case, no medical condition has been confirmed. She publicly described it as a sudden blood sugar drop.
What are the warning signs of hypoglycaemia?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms range from mild to severe.
Mild to moderate signs include:
- Shaking or trembling
- Sweating, clammy skin
- Dizziness or light-headedness
- Rapid heartbeat
- Hunger, anxiety, or irritability
Severe symptoms (if untreated):
- Slurred speech, confusion, blurry vision
- Loss of coordination
- Fainting or seizures
Why is it dangerous?
When blood sugar falls too low, the brain is starved of its main fuel. Left untreated, this can lead to seizures, loss of consciousness, or even fatal complications.
According to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), repeated episodescan result in hypoglycaemia unawareness, where symptoms no longer appear until dangerously low levels are reached.
Who is at higher risk?
Anyone can experience low blood sugar under the right conditions, but the following groups are at higher risk:
- People with diabetes (especially on insulin or sulfonylureas)
- Those with a history of hypoglycaemic episodes
- Older adults
- People with liver/kidney disease
- Individuals who skip meals, fast, or undergo extreme physical stress
What should you do if blood sugar drops?
If symptoms appear:
- Check blood sugar (if a glucometer or CGM is available).
- Follow the “15-15 rule” — consume 15–20g of fast-acting carbohydrates (e.g., juice, glucose tablets), wait 15 minutes, and recheck.
- Repeat if symptoms persist or levels remain low.
- Follow up with a balanced meal/snack (carbs + protein) once stable.
- If the person becomes unconscious, do not feed orally — seek emergency help or use a rescue treatment (like glucagon).
How can you prevent it?
To avoid low blood sugar episodes:
- Eat regular, balanced meals
- Don’t skip meals or snacks
- Monitor glucose levels (especially if diabetic or on medications)
- Be mindful during heavy physical activity or fasting
- Keep fast-acting carbs handy
- Consult your doctor to adjust medications or manage recurring episodes
Sweden’s health minister fainting on live TV is a stark reminder that hypoglycaemia doesn’t only affect diabetics. Whether you live with diabetes or not, understanding the warning signs — and how to act quickly — can make all the difference.
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.