Rainbow diet: How colours on your plate can help improve your health

Rainbow diet: How colours on your plate can help improve your health

From leafy greens to vibrant berries, learn how a spectrum of colourful foods supports immunity, heart health, brain function, and overall nutrition

rainbow diet

The rainbow diet is a simple, science-backed approach to eating more nutrients by adding colour to your daily meals. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring. The rainbow diet is a simple yet powerful idea - the more colours you add to your plate, the more nutrients your body gets. Backed by growing scientific evidence, it turns everyday meals into a vibrant path to better health.
 

What is the 'rainbow diet'?

 
The rainbow diet encourages people to eat a wide variety of naturally colourful foods like red tomatoes, orange carrots, yellow bell peppers, leafy greens, blueberries, and purple brinjals. Each hue signals the presence of different phytonutrients and antioxidants that play vital roles in maintaining health.
 
"Phytonutrients are micronutrients which are responsible for our immunity and other health functions to work in a good manner," explains Dr Anshu Chaturvedi, head of dietetics department at CK Birla Hospital, Jaipur.
 
 
"Red foods are rich in lycopene and anthocyanins, green foods contain chlorophyll, vitamin K, and folate, while yellow-orange foods are packed with beta-carotene and Vitamin C. Together, these compounds act as antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, and immunity boosters," adds Debalina Dutta, dietician at The Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).
 

Impact on health

 
Experts suggest that eating foods across the spectrum ensures a more complete nutritional profile. Rainbow diet helps with:

  • Stronger immunity and reduced infections
  • Better gut health due to higher fibre intake
  • Lower cholesterol and improved heart health
  • Reduced risk of metabolic disorders such as diabetes and fatty liver
  • Protection against age-related conditions like dementia and some cancers
 
Highlighting the specific impact of different colours, Debalina explains:
 
  • Green (spinach, peas, cucumber): Supports heart health, helps regulate blood pressure, and aids detoxification.
  • Red/Purple (tomatoes, cherries, berries): Boosts brain health, improves memory, and has anti-inflammatory properties.
  • Yellow/Orange (carrot, papaya, pumpkin): Enhances vision, promotes healthy skin, and strengthens immunity.
  • White (cauliflower, mushrooms, bananas): Supports bone health, aids digestion, and helps maintain energy balance.
 

Setting realistic goals

 
While the concept sounds appealing, many people wonder how much colour they actually need every day. Nutritionists suggest including at least three to five different colours on your plate daily, ideally spread across meals. Even small swaps, such as adding a portion of salad or seasonal fruit, can make a big difference. Portion sizes should be tailored based on age, activity level, and health conditions.
 

Misconceptions and limitations

 
Adding colours to your plate does not mean replacing other important food groups such as carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats.
 
"The rainbow diet doesn’t mean eating exotic or expensive foods. In India, seasonal availability actually supports the rainbow approach with mangoes in summer, root vegetables in winter, and green leafy vegetables in monsoon," said Debalina.
 
She further explained that diabetics should favour low glycaemic fruits, elderly may need softer fibre-rich foods, and children need more variety for growth.
 
Dr Chaturvedi added, "Some believe that juicing and smoothies are the best way to consume the rainbow diet. Fact is juicing removes fiber and concentrates the sugars. Smoothies are not that good either as they replace the benefits of chewing whole fruits and vegetables that are especially responsible for satiety and digestion."
 

Rainbow diet in public health campaigns

 
Experts recommend this approach for addressing childhood malnutrition, obesity, and lifestyle-linked deficiencies. They also suggest inclusion of rainbow diet in school mid-day meals and hospital meal planning.
 
"Campaigns like Poshan Maah 2025 can promote rainbow diet messages through schools, Anganwadi centres, and digital media. Visual charts, colour-based meal planners, and cooking demonstrations can simplify nutrition education for all," said Debalina. 
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

