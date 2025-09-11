Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / India's first malaria vaccine could be a turning point in disease fight

India's first malaria vaccine could be a turning point in disease fight

With AdFalciVax, India's first indigenous malaria vaccine, the country makes a strong push toward eliminating malaria by 2030

malaria vaccine India, AdFalciVax

ICMR’s new AdFalciVax vaccine, licensed to five Indian firms, marks a milestone in India’s malaria fight. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Earlier this week, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) licensed its multi-stage malaria vaccine AdFalciVax to five companies, marking a milestone in India’s decades-long fight against the disease. This move comes at a time when India is making strides in its efforts to eliminate malaria by 2030.

India’s first indigenous vaccine against the deadliest malaria parasite

The companies — Indian Immunologicals Limited, TechInvention Lifecare Private Limited, Panacea Biotec Limited, Biological E Limited, and Zydus Lifesciences — will now manufacture AdFalciVax, India’s first indigenous multi-stage malaria recombinant vaccine. Developed by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar under the ICMR, the vaccine can prevent Plasmodium falciparum infections — the deadliest strain of malaria — and minimise community transmission.
 
 
The vaccine targets the parasite before it enters the bloodstream, blocking the transmission stage. According to reports, it is affordable, scalable, and remains effective for over nine months at room temperature.

India’s zero-malaria goal and recent progress

The country aims to achieve zero indigenous malaria cases by 2027 and complete elimination by 2030, under the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (2016–2030) and the National Strategic Plan for Malaria (2023–27).
 
According to the World Malaria Report 2024, India has reduced malaria cases and deaths by more than 80 per cent over the past decade. Cases dropped from 6.4 million in 2017 to around 2 million in 2023, while deaths fell from 11,100 to just 3,500. Additionally, over 122 districts reported zero cases last year.

Also Read

covid masks

Covid-19 masks release microplastics and toxins, researchers warn

meal sequencing

Can eating veggies before carbs improve health? Meal sequencing explained

breakfast timing matters

Skipping breakfast? It could harm your mood, metabolism and wellbeing

millennials life expectancy

Why millennials may not reach 100: Study shows life expectancy slowing

person checking blood sugar

Undiagnosed diabetes poses major global health risk, warns new study

 
In 2024, India exited the WHO’s High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) category, marking a significant turnaround in malaria control. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that 122 districts recorded zero malaria cases in 2023.

Persistent hotspots and new outbreaks

Despite strong progress, malaria hotspots remain in states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and the Northeast — especially in tribal and border areas.
 
“These are regions where healthcare access is limited, malnutrition is common, and cross-border transmission complicates control efforts,” said health experts in reports published by the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA).
 
According to media reports, recent flooding has also triggered outbreaks in urban centres like Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, prompting intensified anti-mosquito campaigns. Delhi alone reported 264 malaria cases as of September 2025 — the highest in four years.

What AdFalciVax could change

The introduction of AdFalciVax could be a game-changer. By reducing P. falciparum infections and transmission, the vaccine may prevent local flare-ups from escalating into wider outbreaks. Experts believe that combining vaccination with the existing “Test, Treat, Track” strategy could accelerate the elimination timeline.
 
“India has achieved transformational progress in reducing malaria cases and deaths. The addition of an indigenous vaccine adds a critical layer of defence,” said an official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
Currently, the vaccine has been licensed for scale-up and manufacturing, with human trials expected to determine its real-world impact. With strong political will and strategic planning, India may soon be free from a disease that once caused millions of cases and thousands of deaths every year.

Understanding malaria and its spread

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted through the bites of infected female Anophelesmosquitoes. It is most common in tropical and subtropical regions but is both preventable and treatable.
 
The disease does not spread directly from person to person, but it can be transmitted through infected blood transfusions, organ transplants, or contaminated needles. Among the parasite species, Plasmodium falciparum is the most dangerous. If left untreated, it can cause severe illness and even death within 24 hours of symptom onset.
 
Malaria symptoms typically appear 10–15 days after being bitten and include fever, headache, and chills.

How to prevent malaria

Malaria can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites. According to the Health Ministry, travellers visiting high-risk areas should consult doctors about taking preventive medication (chemoprophylaxis).
 
Preventive steps include:
  • Using mosquito nets while sleeping
  • Applying insect repellents containing DEET, IR3535, or Icaridin
  • Avoiding outdoor exposure during dusk and dawn in endemic areas

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Stomach, Stomach ache, Digestive problem

Why preserved vegetables can sometimes turn deadly and how to stay safe

rainbow diet

Rainbow diet: How colours on your plate can help improve your health

diabetes

Nearly 44% of diabetics undiagnosed in 2023, India sees 14% rise: Study

poor mental health

Why young people are unhappier than ever-even as middle age gets easier

hair loss treatment, baldness cure

Could this be the end of baldness? Scientists test breakthrough hair drug

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news malaria in India Malaria vaccine Malaria

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon