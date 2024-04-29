Chromosome polymorphism a key factor in recurrent pregnancy loss: Study

Recurrent pregnancy loss, defined as two or more pregnancy losses, affects roughly 7.4 per cent of couples in India, and for many, the cause remains a mystery

A recent study by Redcliffe Labs in India has found a link between chromosome variations and recurrent pregnancy loss. The study identified a significantly higher prevalence (up to 33.7 per cent) of chromosomal polymorphisms (CPM) in couples experiencing repeated miscarriages and infertility.

Recurrent pregnancy loss, defined as two or more pregnancy losses, affects roughly 7.4 per cent of couples in India, and for many, the cause remains a mystery. Traditionally, chromosomal polymorphisms were considered harmless variations. However, this study suggests they may play a larger role than previously understood.





The study, which involved over 1,400 individuals comprising 700 couples clinically diagnosed with recurrent pregnancy loss, revealed that chromosome variations were found in a significantly higher proportion (up to 33.7 per cent) of couples with recurrent pregnancy loss than previously expected.

Speaking on this, Ashish Fauzdar, Head of Clinical Genomics & Cytogenetics at Redcliffe Labs, stated, “While multiple studies around pregnancy loss have been conducted in the Indian subcontinent, we are the first ones to identify the high prevalence of chromosomal polymorphism in couples with recurrent pregnancy loss. It clearly indicates that CPM plays a more significant role than previously thought. While more research is needed, our findings will enable doctors to counsel patients and undertake timely clinical interventions for couples planning future pregnancies after unexplained repeated pregnancy loss.”

The researchers caution that more studies are needed to solidify this link. However, these findings offer hope for couples struggling with unexplained pregnancy loss. By recognizing chromosomal variations as a potential cause, doctors may be better equipped to guide patients towards successful pregnancies.