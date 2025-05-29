Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Maharashtra reports 76 new Covid-19 cases, active case tally at 425

Maharashtra reports 76 new Covid-19 cases, active case tally at 425

At present, Maharashtra is conducting a survey focused on ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) in relation

covid

At present, Maharashtra is conducting a survey focused on ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) in relation to the coronavirus.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra recorded 76 new Covid-19 cases, according to the state public health department. The total number of cases reported in the state since January 1 has now reached 597.
 
There are currently 425 active Covid-19 patients in the state, while 165 patients have recovered. Since January, seven patients have passed away, six of whom had underlying health conditions. Among the new cases, 27 were reported in Mumbai, 21 in Pune, 12 in Thane Municipal Corporation areas, eight in Kalyan Municipal Corporation, four in Navi Mumbai, one each in Kolhapur and Ahilyanagar Municipal Corporations, and two in Raigad district.
 
The public health department reported that since January 2025, Mumbai has accounted for 379 cases. Of these, one case was reported in January and February each, none in March, four in April, and 373 in May. A total of 9,592 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the state since January. Officials confirmed that all recovered patients had only mild infections.
 
 
At present, Maharashtra is conducting a survey focused on ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) in relation to the coronavirus.   

Also Read

summers, heat, rising tempertature, warm climate

Rising temperatures may be driving cancer risk in women, warns study

Lemons, Vitamin C

If life gives you lemons, count yourself lucky: They top the health charts

health emergency kit, health kit

Robotic-assisted surgery steadily transforming gynaecological care: study

Alcohol consumption

Drinking alcohol, even in moderation, raises pancreatic cancer risk: WHO

sperm donation, reproductive health

Sperm donor with cancer gene fathered 67 kids across Europe; 10 diagnosed

According to official data, Delhi had 104 active Covid-19 cases as of Monday. Health officials reported that 24 patients had recovered over the past week.
 
In response, the Delhi government issued an advisory to hospitals last week, instructing them to ensure the availability of beds, medications, and oxygen.
 
As of May 29, Karnataka’s health department reported 148 active Covid-19 cases, with 42 new cases detected on Thursday. A total of 513 tests were conducted on the same day, comprising 463 RT-PCR tests and 50 RATs. The positivity rate was 8.18 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 2.3 per cent.
 
Earlier today, the chief minister of Kerala stated that there were 727 active Covid-19 cases in the state, with the majority concentrated in the districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha.
   

More From This Section

Covid, Asia, Corona virus

India, Thailand, Singapore see uptick in Covid cases; WHO urges vigilance

Weight loss drugs, Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Mounjaro

Why Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk is losing its lead in weight-loss drugs

heart health, sick men, man

Heart disease killed over 1.6 million in Southeast Asia in 2021 alone

thalassemia

Could gene therapy end thalassemia? China's breakthrough sparks hope

weight loss, Wegovy semaglutide, Novo Nordisk Wegovy

Novo Nordisk to launch weight-loss drug Wegovy in India ahead of schedule

Topics : Coronavirus Health with BS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon