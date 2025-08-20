Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Delhi govt hikes stipend of nursing interns to ₹13,150: Officials

Delhi govt hikes stipend of nursing interns to ₹13,150: Officials

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the revision addresses a long-pending demand of nursing students and aims to provide them parity with MBBS interns

hospital, beds, patients, doctors, nurses, health care, health workers, coronavirus

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the revision addresses a long-pending demand of nursing students and aims to provide them parity with MBBS interns.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved a hike in the monthly stipend of government hospital nursing interns from Rs 500 to Rs 13,150 in the first revision in 27 years, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision, taken in a cabinet meeting, will benefit nearly 180 nursing interns from the three nursing colleges attached to the Delhi government's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, a health department official told PTI.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the revision addresses a long-pending demand of nursing students and aims to provide them parity with MBBS interns.

"For 27 years, this issue was ignored. By raising the stipend to Rs 13,150, we are ensuring that nursing interns receive the dignity, respect and support they deserve," he said.

 

He also said that the government expects the hike to improve the morale of students, provide them the financial stability during their training, and strengthen the city's healthcare workforce.

A government note said, "Earlier governments ignored this issue for nearly three decades, but under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, our government has resolved this disparity."  It added, "With this increased stipend, we are ensuring respect and dignity for nursing interns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

brain eating amoeba

Brain-eating amoeba cases in Kerala: How it spreads and prevention

cancer patient doctor

Cancer warning signs in women that doctors urge you not to ignore

Ozempic

From stomach paralysis to vision loss: Ozempic faces over $2 bn lawsuits

French fries

Eating French fries often raises diabetes risk, Harvard study warns

Almonds

Eating 50 almonds a day may cut oxidative stress, protect DNA, finds study

Topics : nurse medical industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon