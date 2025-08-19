Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eating 50 almonds a day may cut oxidative stress, protect DNA, finds study

Eating 50 almonds a day may cut oxidative stress, protect DNA, finds study

A meta-analysis of eight clinical trials suggests almonds support antioxidant defences, with over 60 grams daily showing significant DNA and cellular protection benefits

New research shows eating over 60g daily may protect DNA and reduce oxidative stress. (Photo: Freepik)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Almonds have long been celebrated as a brain and heart-healthy snack, but new research suggests their benefits extend much further. According to the study, eating just over 60 grams—around 45 to 50 almonds—a day could help protect DNA and reduce oxidative stress, the underlying process that accelerates ageing and drives chronic illnesses.
 
The findings are from a study titled 'The impact of almond supplementation on oxidative stress biomarkers: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized control trials', published in Scientific Reports. The review analysed data from over 400 adults across eight clinical studies and found that almonds, when consumed in sufficient amounts, strengthen antioxidant defences and lower key markers of cellular damage.
 

What the study shows

 
Participants who consumed over 60 grams of almonds daily experienced:
  • Reduced oxidative DNA damage, shown by lower levels of 8-hydroxy-2’-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG).
  • Lower lipid peroxidation, indicated by decreased malondialdehyde (MDA) levels, reflecting less damage to cell membranes.
  • Reduced uric acid (UA) levels, associated with lower inflammation and improved heart health.
  • Increased superoxide dismutase (SOD) activity, a key antioxidant enzyme protecting cells from damage.
  • Smaller doses of almonds (below 60 grams daily) showed little to no significant benefit on these biomarkers.
Keeping a check on oxidative stress

 
According to the Cleveland Clinic, oxidative stress is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants. Excess free radicals damage essential cell components like fats, proteins and DNA, and are linked to:
 
  • Higher cancer risk through DNA damage.
  • Plaque build-up in arteries, increasing risk of heart attack.
  • Kidney damage and potential failure requiring dialysis.
  • Neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis.
  • Dementia due to neuron loss.
  • Respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD.
  • Chronic inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis.

What makes almonds powerful

 
Almonds are rich in:

  • Vitamin E (a-tocopherol) – a potent antioxidant that protects cell membranes.
  • Polyphenols and flavonoids – compounds that combat inflammation and DNA damage.
  • Monounsaturated fats and fibre – beneficial for heart health and digestion.
 
Together, these nutrients improve cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation and, as this study indicates, strengthen the body’s antioxidant shield.
 
However, scientists caution that not all studies agree, due to variations in almond type and dosage. Future research is needed to determine the optimal amount and form of almond intake, and to identify which groups may benefit the most from daily consumption.  ALSO READ | Vitamin D toxicity: Excess levels can cause kidney stones, heart problems

What doctors say

 
"When we talk about 60 gram almonds, it is around 45 to 50 pieces. It is safe to consume, but it is not practically ideal because it has around 400 calories. Consuming such quantity everyday can lead to definite weight gain, digestive discomfort and bloating along with kidney concerns. Besides some people have existing allergies and cannot consume almonds," explained Dr Renuka Dang, dietician with Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.
 
"We do not have to take all our Vitamin E from almonds. We can always replace it with kiwi, mango, peanuts, spinach, broccoli, pumpkin. For polyphenols and flavonoids, we can replace it with herbs, spices, grapes, pomegranate, apple, plums, onions, flax seed, green tea. Magnesium can be obtained through lentils, chickpeas, soybeans, banana, avocado. We can obtain a healthy fats from other nuts, seeds, olives, coconut. So whatever nutrients almond has which supports and protects our DNA can be obtained via alternate foods," added Dr Dang.     
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

