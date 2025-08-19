Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / From stomach paralysis to vision loss: Ozempic faces over $2 bn lawsuits

From stomach paralysis to vision loss: Ozempic faces over $2 bn lawsuits

Ozempic, the viral weight-loss injection, is now in the dock with $2 billion lawsuits as patients allege stomach paralysis, vision loss, and lasting health damage

Ozempic

Once hailed as a miracle weight-loss shot, Ozempic now faces lawsuits over severe side effects. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ozempic, the diabetes drug turned global weight-loss phenomenon, is under intense legal and medical scrutiny. Once promoted as a breakthrough drug and a safe shortcut to shedding kilos, this injectable is facing over $2 billion in lawsuits in the US, with patients reporting severe side effects ranging from stomach paralysis to vision loss.

Why is Ozempic getting sued?

Ozempic, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist originally designed for diabetes, shot to global fame when celebrities and social media influencers started using it for slimming down. Social media feeds were flooded with “before and after” reels, driving demand worldwide.
 
But lawsuits are piling up. According to lawsuittracker.org, more than 1,200 GLP-1 lawsuits have been consolidated into multidistrict litigation in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Patients reported conditions such as gastroparesis (stomach paralysis), vomiting, and vision problems, alleging that Novo Nordisk failed to provide adequate warnings.
 
 
The website of the Law Offices of Melinda J Helbock, a San Diego-based firm, notes that the total liability could exceed $2 billion, with numbers expected to rise further.

What does Novo Nordisk have to say?

According to Helbock's website, Novo Nordisk continues to deny wrongdoing, stating that Ozempic is safe when used as directed. However, plaintiffs argue that the company failed to fully disclose the risks, especially for its off-label use in weight loss.

Also Read

French fries

Eating French fries often raises diabetes risk, Harvard study warns

Almonds

Eating 50 almonds a day may cut oxidative stress, protect DNA, finds study

heart health, healthy men, man, happy man

Chinese scientists create dopamine brain cells that may ease depression

dengue,mosquito

Dengue surge in Delhi: Prevention to testing costs, all you need to know

kidney health

These biomarkers may predict organ failure, death in chronic kidney disease

 
The company insists Ozempic is US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved for diabetes only and that labels already warn about gastrointestinal side effects. They argue that off-label weight loss use has exploded beyond its intended scope, thanks to social media hype.
 
But legal experts say the $2 billion lawsuits could be just the beginning.
 
Not all users face severe side effects. Many have lost weight successfully without major issues. But experts warn that, as evident from multiple reports of side effects, short-term gains may come with long-term risks.

What doctors advise for current users

 
Not all users face severe side effects, and many have reported successful weight loss without major issues. Still, experts caution that short-term gains may carry long-term risks.
 
Doctors recommend that those already using Ozempic:
 
  • Schedule regular check-ups for gut health and vision
  • Report persistent nausea, vomiting, or changes in eyesight
  • Consider lifestyle-based weight-loss methods as safer, long-term alternatives
Ozempic is not a magic wand for weight loss. While it can help shed kilos quickly—fueling its popularity—it comes with risks. The mounting billion-dollar lawsuits underscore a wider lesson: in the battle against weight, there is no free lunch. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

More From This Section

Sleepwalking

From stress to habits: Why some people walk or talk in their sleep

Cancer cells, infection

Respiratory viruses like flu, coronavirus may trigger cancer relapse: Study

gut health

From poha to yoghurt bowl: Doctor-approved picks for gut-healthy breakfasts

vitamin D

Vitamin D toxicity: Excess levels can cause kidney stones, heart problems

mammogram

Kerala's 'Cancer free Kannapuram' programme gets recognised by WHO

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news weight loss Obesity Lawsuits Health risks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon