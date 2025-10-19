Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Diwali 2025 safety guide: How to prevent firecracker burns and injuries

Diwali 2025 safety guide: How to prevent firecracker burns and injuries

Doctors say most Diwali-related accidents are preventable with simple safety habits, from avoiding synthetic clothes to using green crackers and knowing first aid

firecrackers, Diwali

Supervised celebrations and first-aid readiness can prevent Diwali mishaps, say experts. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Firecrackers, pollution, and festive chaos make Diwali week one of the busiest times for hospital emergency rooms. Experts say awareness and immediate first aid can prevent serious complications. Here’s a simple, doctor-backed guide to celebrating Diwali safely and managing cracker injuries the right way.

Common health dangers during Diwali

According to Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, Diwali-related health issues range from burns, fire accidents, and asthma flare-ups to eye injuries and noise-related anxiety or insomnia.
 
Children and the elderly are the most vulnerable. Synthetic festive wear, cramped indoor spaces, and electric decorations increase risk. “Avoid flammable materials near open flames and keep rooms well-ventilated,” advises Dr Tayal.
 
 
Dr Swati Kanodia, Consultant - Paediatric Endocrinology, Rainbow Hospital, New Delhi, adds that children often experience eye irritation, skin allergies, and minor burns, while overindulgence in sweets and fried foods can lead to stomach upsets.
 
“Keep cotton clothing, avoid overcrowded areas with firecrackers, and ensure proper ventilation,” says Dr Kanodia.

Also Read

overeating, appetite control

Scientists discover brain neurons that record your meals and hunger cues

alcohol, festive drinking

How to enjoy Diwali drinks without damaging your liver or your waistline

protein powder and supplement contamination

High levels of lead found in protein powders and shakes, new report warns

Alzheimer's disease

Can Ozempic slow Alzheimer's? Inside Novo Nordisk's big brain bet

Diwali sweets, calories in Indian sweets, laddoo calories, kaju katli

Diwali 2025 treats decoded: Calories in laddoos, kaju katlis and samosas

How can you celebrate Diwali safely?

You don’t need firecrackers to make Diwali memorable. “The safest Diwali for kids is one without crackers. Celebrate with diyas, lights, rangolis, food, and music instead,” says Dr Kanodia. “If you must burst crackers, choose green ones and do it in open spaces.”
 
Dr Tayal recommends using battery-operated lights instead of candles indoors and keeping flammable materials away from diyas. Simple swaps like laser lights or outdoor gatherings can help reduce both pollution and injury risks.
 
To celebrate safely:
  • Always light diyas and crackers on flat, hard surfaces away from curtains or furniture.
  • Keep children under strict supervision. Only adults should light crackers.
  • Wear cotton clothes as synthetics catch fire easily.
  • Never relight dud crackers as they can explode unexpectedly.
  • Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby.
  • Do not apply sanitiser before handling fire.
  • Avoid overloading electric sockets.
 
“Have elderly family members sit away from the activity area,” advises Dr Tayal.

What to do if there’s a cracker injury

“For mild burns, cool the area under running water for 10–15 minutes and apply a thin layer of antiseptic ointment,” says Dr Kanodia. “Do not use ice, toothpaste, or ghee.”
 
For eye injuries, don’t rub the eye; rinse gently with clean water and go straight to a hospital.
 
Dr Tayal explains, “Deep burns, injuries to the face, eyes, or hands, or persistent bleeding need urgent medical care.” 

Since you're already here

…and gearing up for the festival of lights, take a moment to explore our Diwali specials — a blend of health wisdom, mindful indulgence, and practical festive hacks to keep your body (and mood) glowing long after the diyas fade.

For more festive health stories, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

festive season health, Diwali pollution, air quality, firecracker smoke

Diwali 2025: How asthma and COPD patients can protect their lungs from smog

Diwali air pollution, firecrackers

Diwali 2025: How to protect your lungs and breathe easy amid toxic air

Diwali bloating and digestive issues

Bloating after Diwali feasts? Here's why it happens and how to fix it

Diwali sweets, sugar-free mithai

The sugar trap: Decoding festive mithai and packaged 'sugar-free' sweets

fact check, heart

Doctors debunk 14 dangerous myths about heart disease and fitness

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news Diwali Diwali firecrackers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon