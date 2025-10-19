Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Diwali 2025 first-aid guide: How to treat burns, eye, and smoke injuries

Diwali 2025 first-aid guide: How to treat burns, eye, and smoke injuries

Here's your essential doctor-approved guide to handle burns, eye injuries, and breathing problems safely this Diwali without panic

firecracker safety, Diwali

Celebrate Diwali safely with simple first-aid awareness. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Between the light of diyas and the crackle of fireworks, accidents can happen in seconds. From burns and eye injuries to choking on smoke, the first few minutes matter most. Here’s what doctors say you should do instantly before reaching the hospital, and what all you must have in your Diwali first-aid kit.

What to do first when someone gets burned

When someone gets burned, we instinctively rush to grab toothpaste, ghee, or butter, but this is exactly what doctors say not to do.
 
“The biggest mistakes people make are applying toothpaste, butter, or ice on burns, because these delay healing and increase infection risk,” warns Dr Anurag Aggarwal, head of emergency medicine and trauma, Fortis Hospital, Noida.
 
 
Instead, do this:
  • Cool the burn by immediately placing the affected area under running tap water for 10–15 minutes. This helps reduce pain and swelling. 
  • Do not use ice, as it can damage the skin further. 
  • Cover it lightly with sterile gauze or a clean cotton cloth. 
  • Do not pop blisters, because they protect the skin underneath. 
  • Seek medical help immediately, especially if the burn is large, deep, or affects the face, hands, or genitals. 
Dr Aggarwal also recommends keeping a Diwali first-aid box ready: “Every home should have sterile gauze pads, a burn ointment such as silver sulfadiazine, saline eyewash, a digital thermometer, an instant cold pack, and an inhaler if anyone in the family has asthma.” 

Also Read

firecrackers, Diwali

Diwali 2025 safety guide: How to prevent firecracker burns and injuries

CSE, Calcutta Stock Exchange

Calcutta Stock Exchange may mark its last Diwali ahead of voluntary exit

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah mulls legal move for J&K statehood, rules out BJP tie-up

No Kings protest Chicago

Why millions joined 'No Kings' protests across US against Trump policies

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

GST cuts boost spending; festive, wedding season sales to cross ₹7 trn

What to do if sparks or chemicals enter the eyes 

A second’s mistake can turn into a lifetime of regret when it comes to eye injuries. “Every year around Diwali, we see a sharp rise in eye injuries, from mild irritation to corneal burns that can permanently affect vision,” says Dr Parul Maheshwari Sharma, principal director and HOD, Ophthalmology, Fortis Gurgaon.
 
If sparks or chemicals enter the eye:
  • Rinse immediately with clean, running tap water for at least 10–15 minutes. 
  • Keep eyelids open gently while the water flows to flush out particles. 
  • Never use rose water, milk, or any household solution. 
  • Do not rub the eyes, as it can worsen corneal damage. 
  • After washing, cover the eye loosely with a clean cloth or sterile gauze. 
  • Head straight to the nearest hospital. 
“Many over-the-counter drops, especially steroid-based ones, can worsen burns or infections,” Dr Sharma cautions.   ALSO READ| Diwali 2025 safety guide: How to prevent firecracker burns and injuries

How to respond to smoke inhalation 

“We often see patients with acute bronchitis, low oxygen levels, and even mental disorientation after inhaling heavy smoke,” says Dr Mayank Saxena, additional director, Pulmonology, Fortis Noida.  
If someone starts coughing severely or feels breathless:
  • Move them away from the source immediately into a clean, ventilated area. 
  • Check if they are conscious and breathing properly. 
  • Offer water to rinse their mouth and soothe the airways. 
  • Do not cover the nose and mouth with a wet cloth. 
  • Use an N95 mask, if available, for cleaner air intake.
 
If the person has asthma or COPD: 
  • Keep inhalers and medications handy and use them as prescribed. 
  • If symptoms worsen or oxygen levels drop, do not delay hospital care. 
“Home nebulisers can offer temporary relief, but relying on them too long can cost crucial time,” Dr Saxena warns.  

Your complete Diwali first-aid box checklist 

For burns and firecracker injuries:
  • Sterile gauze pads and bandages to cover minor burns and prevent infection 
  • Burn ointment (silver sulfadiazine cream) to help soothe and heal superficial burns 
  • Antiseptic solution (like Betadine or Savlon) for cleaning wounds safely 
  • Instant cold pack or gel-based cold compress to cool burns or relieve swelling 
  • Clean cotton cloths or sterile dressing rolls to loosely cover affected areas 
  • Small scissors and medical tape to secure dressings properly 
  • Disposable gloves to maintain hygiene while giving first aid 
For eye irritation or injuries:
  • Sterile saline eyewash or clean bottled water for rinsing eyes 
  • Sterile eye pads to cover the affected eye gently before reaching a hospital 
  • Lubricating eye drops (non-medicated) for mild dryness or irritation 
For smoke exposure and breathing issues:
  • N95 masks to protect from smoke and particulate matter 
  • Prescribed inhalers or nebulisers for asthma or COPD patients 
  • Steam inhaler or bowl for steam therapy to clear nasal passages 
  • Portable pulse oximeter to monitor oxygen levels if someone feels breathless 
For pain, inflammation, and general care:
  • Painkillers (paracetamol or ibuprofen) for pain relief 
  • Antihistamines (like cetirizine) for mild allergic reactions to smoke or dust 
  • Oral rehydration salts (ORS) to prevent dehydration 
Emergency and support essentials:
  • Digital thermometer to monitor fever 
  • Tweezers to remove splinters or debris safely 
  • Torch or flashlight for inspection in low light
  • Emergency contact list with the nearest hospital, ambulance helpline, and family doctor’s number
  • Notepad and pen to record what first-aid steps were taken before medical help arrives
 

Since you're already here

…and gearing up for the festival of lights, take a moment to explore our Diwali specials — a blend of health wisdom, mindful indulgence, and practical festive hacks to keep your body (and mood) glowing long after the diyas fade.

For more festive health stories, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

overeating, appetite control

Scientists discover brain neurons that record your meals and hunger cues

alcohol, festive drinking

How to enjoy Diwali drinks without damaging your liver or your waistline

protein powder and supplement contamination

High levels of lead found in protein powders and shakes, new report warns

Alzheimer's disease

Can Ozempic slow Alzheimer's? Inside Novo Nordisk's big brain bet

Diwali sweets, calories in Indian sweets, laddoo calories, kaju katli

Diwali 2025 treats decoded: Calories in laddoos, kaju katlis and samosas

Topics : BS Web Reports Health with BS Diwali Diwali firecrackers health news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon