Expert disagrees with Centre's claim of Coronavirus becoming an endemic

As India continues to witness an upward trend in the daily cases, experts are now divided on when the current Covid-19 wave will reach its peak

BS Web Team New delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
India is currently witnessing a spike in daily Coronavirus infections. Over 10,000 cases were reported in India in a single day, with the active cases jumping to 44,998, making it the highest single-day spike since September 2022. According to experts, the current Covid wave is caused by the XBB.1.16 variant, also known as the Arcturus variant. As the nation continues to witness an upward trend in the daily cases, experts are now divided on when the current Covid-19 wave will reach its peak. 

According to a LiveMint report, while some experts are of the opinion that the wave has already peaked, others are of the view that it will reach its peak in the coming days.

Many experts have dismissed the government's assertion that Coronavirus has become endemic in the country. According to these experts, India has already crossed the upper limit of 'endemic prevalence'.
 
When is Covid expected to peak?

According to scientist JP Weilnad, the weekly Covid growth has already peaked, however, the outbreak is still expanding. The positivity rate is also at its highest since the January 2021 peak. 
 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently claimed that Covid is now moving toward its endemic stage. The ministry also expected that the cases will increase in the next 10-12 days. It further said that the cases will come down gradually. 

Has Covid reached the endemic stage in India?

Taking to Twitter, Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and consultant pediatrician at the Mangla Hospital and Research Centre, Bijnor, showcases different views to answer some questions about the current Covid surge.


First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

