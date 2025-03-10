Monday, March 10, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Funds under PRIP scheme likely to be sanctioned by August 2025: DoP

Funds under PRIP scheme likely to be sanctioned by August 2025: DoP

The department had last week sought expressions of interest from interested entities for project funding under the PRIP scheme

pharma medicine drugs

The PRIP scheme, launched in August 2023, aims to promote industry-academia linkages for research and development in the lifesciences segment.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) is expecting to start the sanctioning of funds amounting to Rs 4,250 crore to select industry players and startups under the second component of its Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech (PRIP) scheme by August 2025.
 
Pharma Secretary Amit Agrawal on Monday said that the DoP is currently taking feedback from industry stakeholders through an Expression of Interest (EoI) and will hold multiple discussions for the same.
 
The department had last week sought expressions of interest from interested entities for project funding under the PRIP scheme. “Stakeholders can respond to the EoI by April 7, with the application process expected to start by May 2025,” Agrawal added.
 
 
Discussions will be held with partner ministries, industry stakeholders, and venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms.
 
The PRIP scheme, launched in August 2023, aims to promote industry-academia linkages for research and development in the lifesciences segment.

Also Read

pharma medicine drugs

Govt invites proposals for funding under Pharma MedTech sector scheme

Premiumpharma

Aveo Pharma suspects misuse of painkiller Tafrodol in importing countries

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma to acquire US based Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 million

medicine, Drugs

US tariffs to hit pharma sector, while auto industry impact remains minimal

Diabetes, diabetic

Biocon Biologics, Civica partner to expand Insulin Aspart access in the US

 
Intended to run for five years from FY24 to FY28, the scheme has two major components—setting up Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in seven National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) and granting funds to startups to promote research in the pharma and medtech sectors.
 
Agrawal added that all seven NIPERs have established their respective CoEs in the current financial year, with work already started on 67 projects.
 
Under the second component, he said, “financial assistance will be provided to companies and startups in six priority areas, including new chemical entities, complex generics and biosimilars, precision medicines, medical devices, orphan drugs, and formulations for antimicrobial resistance (AMR).”
 
These companies or startups will be selected under three categories. In the first category, nine established pharma companies willing to collaborate in research with any government institute of national repute will be selected. “This can include a maximum of three multinational corporations (MNCs), which will have to conduct their trials in India,” Agrawal said.
 
Similarly, the second group would include 30 projects that have been successfully validated, whereas the third category would include 125 projects from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups registered with DPIIT.
 
The DoP will provide financial support at the rate of 35 per cent of the total cost incurred or Rs 125 crore (for companies collaborating with government institutes) and Rs 100 crore (for companies operating independently) per company. For startups, the funding will be provided at Rs 1 crore per project.
 
This will be disbursed on a milestone basis over five years under the benefit-sharing principle.
 
“The scheme will attract around Rs 17,000 crore in additional investment in research and development in these priority areas and aims to create a pipeline of projects,” Agrawal added.

More From This Section

High temperatures

India likely underreporting heat-related deaths: WHO's ex-chief scientist

pharma

Indian pharma market registers 7.5% growth in Feb 2025: Pharmarack

Covid-like symptoms

Flu cases surge in Delhi-NCR: 54% households report Covid-like symptoms

PremiumDoctor, Medical, Health care

Centre considers faculty sharing to tackle medical teachers' shortage

Doctor, Medical, Health care

3 in 5 women at risk of anaemia in India, says Redcliffe Labs report

Topics : Pharma sector pharmaceutical firms start- ups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon