Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan on ventilator support, to undergo surgery

Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, was rushed to the hospital yesterday, Feb 17, after his health deteriorated. The latest reports say that he is on a ventilator after his blood pressure spiked

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

Salim Khan health update: Salim Khan, veteran scriptwriter, has reportedly been placed on ventilator support after his health deteriorated. According to a News24 story, Salman Khan's father had an internal haemorrhage on the right side of his brain as a result of a recent surge in blood pressure.
 
The hospital will make a new statement about Salim Khan's health at around 11 a.m. today, on Wednesday, according to doctors who attended to him on Tuesday night. In order to be with Salim at this time, his family has also rushed to the Lilavati hospital.

Doctors on Salim Khan’s health

On Tuesday morning, Salim Khan was brought to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran scriptwriter is stable but being closely monitored, according to a health advisory released by the hospital later that evening. Then, medical professionals emphasised that internal bleeding was caused by blood vessels bursting.
 
 
“A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him," stated Dr Jalil Parkar.
 
In the meantime, fans have expressed their concern and wished him a quick recovery on social media. One of the most notable screenwriters in Hindi cinema history, 90-year-old Salim Khan has had a remarkable career in Bollywood. 

Family and friends visited Salim Khan at the hospital

On Tuesday, his son, Salman Khan, was spotted at the hospital. In addition to Salman, Salma and Helen, the wives of Salim Khan were also present at the hospital. As they came to the hospital to meet their sick husband, the paparazzi caught sight of them.
 
On Tuesday, it was also observed that Salim's children, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, and Arpita Khan, were arriving at the hospital. Nirvaan and Arhaan, Salim Khan's grandsons, were even spotted visiting their sick grandfather.
 
Late Tuesday night, Sanjay Dutt, actor and close friend, was spotted visiting. Outside the hospital, photos were also taken of Salim Khan's often collaborator, lyricist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar, and politician Zeeshan Siddiqui. 

About Salim Khan

The 90-year-old Salim Khan was a well-known writer with a series of classic films that collectively reshaped mainstream Hindi cinema in the 1970s. Sholay, which is regarded as one of the best Indian films ever produced, is one of his most well-known creations.   In addition, he wrote popular films like Don, Zanjeer, and Deewaar, which influenced Bollywood's "angry young man" era. In addition to changed storytelling trends, his work improved screenwriters' status in the industry.
 
 
 

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

