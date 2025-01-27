Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / High-level team deployed to Maharashtra to tackle GBS cases in Pune

High-level team deployed to Maharashtra to tackle GBS cases in Pune

The team will assist the state health department in implementing critical public health measures and managing the situation effectively

Vaccine

Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the body's nerves, can cause muscle weakness, paralysis, and other complications | Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has dispatched a multidisciplinary team to Pune, Maharashtra, in response to a surge in suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS).
 
The team will assist the state health department in implementing critical public health measures and managing the situation effectively.
 
The central team comprises seven experts drawn from prestigious institutions, including the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Among these, three experts from NIV, Pune, were already aiding the local authorities prior to the team's expansion.
 
 
The delegation has been tasked with closely coordinating with the Maharashtra state health department to assess the on-ground situation and recommend necessary interventions. The central government's proactive approach aims to address the outbreak efficiently, ensuring timely and adequate support to the affected areas.
 
Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the body's nerves, can cause muscle weakness, paralysis, and other complications.
 
The Union Health Ministry has assured that it is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining active coordination with the Maharashtra government to mitigate the impact of the outbreak.

More From This Section

healthcare tech

Asian healthcare market to touch $5 trillion by 2030, says BCG report

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

OneSource sees surge in demand as semaglutide patents near expiry

Medical college

Doctors may face suspension in NMC probe over pharma-sponsored trips

Healthcare global

Kerala to launch rare disease patient registry, treatment clinic this year

Hospital, Patient

First suspected GBS patient death: A 64-year-old female dies at YCMH, Pune

Topics : Maharashtra health issues Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon