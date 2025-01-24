Business Standard

First suspected GBS patient death: A 64-year-old female dies at YCMH, Pune

The first suspected death due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has been reported of a 64-year-old patient in Pune. The patient was under treatment at Pimpri's YCMH

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

The first death has been reported due to an acute motor axonal neuropathy (AMAN) variant of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) that affects motor nerve fibres. A 64-year-old female patient, undergoing treatment at Pimpri's Post Graduate Institute-Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), has succumbed to the disease.
 
According to officials, this is the first casualty after the suspected surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune district. Reportedly, the deceased had hypertension and took her last breath at 9.45, on Tuesday.
 
GBS is a neurological condition that attacks the nerves leading to weakness in the upper and lower limbs, neck, face and eyes, tingling or numbness. In severe cases, the patient could experience difficulty in walking, swallowing or breathing.
 
 
The demise of the patient at PGI-YCMH will be investigated before confirmation as a GBS infection, said Shekhar Singh, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner.
 
The head of the medicine department at PGI-YCMH, Dr Pravin Soni, said the patient was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on November 17, 2025, as she was experiencing fever and loss of strength in her legs. The patient's condition deteriorated and she developed respiratory muscle paralysis.

On November 19, the elderly woman was diagnosed with the AMAN variant of GBS and the doctors put her on its treatment. 
 
"Later, an intubation facility was provided following complaints of difficulty in breathing. Given the financial constraints, the family shifted the patient from Ruby Hall Clinic to DY Patil Hospital on November 24,” Dr Soni added.
 
She was administered plasma therapy and again intubated at DY Patil Hospital on November 28. She also developed ventilator-associated pneumonia and the family shifted the patient to the municipal hospital PGI-YCMH on November 29.

67 cases reported

YCMH doctors revealed that another case of the AMAN variant of GBS has been identified on Thursday. The 34-year-old male is a resident of Pimple Gurav. Two other suspected GBS patients are under treatment. 
 
So far 67 cases of the AMAN variant of GBS have been identified which includes 39 cases in Pune Rural, 13 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and three outstation patients are also reported.
 
The joint director of health services, Maharashtra, Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, said, “The aim is towards early identification and treatment of patients. The reason behind the surge in cases is consumption of contaminated water and food.”

Why are GBS cases rising in Pune?

The reason behind rising cases of GBS in Pune right now is Campylobacter jejuni, a spiral-shaped, Gram-negative bacterium. This bacterium is the leading cause of foodborne gastroenteritis across the world. 
 
Generally found in the intestines of animals, particularly poultry, the bacterium spreads to humans through the consumption of undercooked meat, unpasteurized dairy products, or untreated water.
 
The infection due to Campylobacter jejuni is known as campylobacteriosis. It is generally caused in the form of diarrhoea (sometimes bloody), abdominal cramps, fever, nausea, and vomiting.
 
The symptoms of Campylobacter jejuni appear 2-5 days after exposure and last for almost a week. 
 
Generally, it could be resolved without treatment. However, antibiotics like azithromycin or ciprofloxacin could be required in severe infections, dehydration, or complications.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

