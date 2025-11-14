Friday, November 14, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / How to talk to kids about food without creating guilt, fear or anxiety

How to talk to kids about food without creating guilt, fear or anxiety

Children's Day: With social media, school messages and family comments shaping their attitudes, doctors explain how positive language can help kids build a calm, confident and guilt-free relationship

children healthy eating, family

A gentle, positive conversation about food can help children build a lifelong healthy relationship with eating. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Have you ever told your child, “Don’t eat that, it’s bad for you,” or praised them for finishing their vegetables? These comments feel helpful. Yet experts say they may shape how children see food, and themselves. In trying to raise healthy eaters, many families end up creating food guilt instead. Here’s how to talk to children about food in a way that builds confidence, balance and comfort at the table.

How should parents talk to children about food?

According to Dr Supriya Malik, Consultant Paediatrician at Embrace x Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Delhi, it all begins with language.
 
“The words we use shape a child’s emotional world,” she says. “Avoid calling foods ‘good’ or ‘bad’. Instead, talk about what food does for the body.”
 
 
So rather than saying “Sugar is bad for you,” try “Cookies taste great, and we enjoy them sometimes.” Replace “Eat carrots, they’re good for you,” with “Carrots help our eyes see better.”
 
Dr Shreya Dubey, Associate Director – Paediatrics & Neonatology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, agrees. She suggests using the “everyday foods vs sometimes foods” framework.

Also Read

World Diabetes Day 2025

Diabetes on the rise: World diabetes day 2025 pushes for early care

tuberculosis

TB still kills 1.23 million a year as WHO warns progress may slip away

Polio

Why has wild polio been found in Germany and what does it mean for Europe?

fact check, air pollution

Is air pollution just a winter issue? These myths put your health at risk

childhood high blood pressure

Childhood hypertension has doubled globally in 20 years, Lancet warns

 
“Everyday foods are nutritious options we eat often. Sometimes foods are enjoyed occasionally, they are not forbidden, just occasional.”
 
This gentle, non-judgmental language helps children understand that food is not a moral choice and is a mix of nourishment and joy.

Can children develop food guilt or anxiety at an early age?

The doctors say they do, and much earlier than most parents think.
 
“Conversations about ‘good’ versus ‘bad’ foods can start affecting a child as early as preschool,” warns Dr Malik. “That’s when they begin internalising praise or criticism.”
 
The early signs, she says, can be subtle but revealing:
  • Fear of certain foods: “That will make me fat.”
  • Avoiding social events that involve food.
  • Getting anxious when portions change.
  • Obsessively reading labels or counting calories.
  • Rebelling and eating the ‘bad’ food.
  • Obsessing or binge eating and then feeling guilty.
Dr Dubey adds, “If your child starts skipping meals, expressing guilt about eating, or shows physical changes like sudden weight loss or fatigue, these may be red flags. These are cues for gentle conversations, not confrontation, and sometimes, for professional help.”

How does a parent’s own relationship with food influence the child?

Children watch more than they listen.
 
“If a parent constantly says, ‘I shouldn’t eat this cake,’ or ‘I’m being naughty today,’ the child learns that food is tied to guilt,” says Dr Malik.
 
To model balance, experts suggest:
  • Eat the same food as your child and show enjoyment.
  • Avoid negative body talk, about yourself or anyone else.
  • Keep mealtimes calm and connected, not rule-driven.
  • Encourage children to listen to their bodies rather than eat out of pressure.
Dr Dubey notes that family meals are powerful emotional lessons: “When parents approach food with ease, children internalise that eating is normal, flexible, and joyful.”

How are ‘clean eating’ and social-media trends affecting children?

“Children as young as eight to ten are now exposed to influencer diets, detoxes and ‘clean eating’ trends,” says Dr Malik. “These often glorify restriction and perfection.”
 
That can lead children to think only certain foods or body types are “worthy”.
 
Dr Dubey points out that much of this content is curated, sponsored, or filtered. “Parents need to help children think critically, and ask, ‘Is this advice from a doctor, or someone selling something?’”
 
Instead, make health about how they feel: strong, energised and focused, not how they look.

What’s a healthier way to talk about balance, hunger and food pleasure?

Talk about feelings, doctors stress.
 
“This meal makes me feel warm and full,” works better than “I should eat this because it’s healthy.”
 
Use “everyday” and “sometimes” foods as your framework, and remind your child that both are part of life.
 
Dr Malik emphasises normalising food pleasure: “It’s okay to enjoy dessert! Food is not a reward or punishment, it is about connection, culture and joy.”
 
Encourage mindfulness by checking in together: “Does your stomach feel full, or do you want a bit more?” These small phrases teach self-regulation, not restriction.

Can getting children involved in cooking actually help?

“Yes, immensely,” say both experts. When children cook or help with grocery shopping, food becomes about connection, not control.
 
They learn where food comes from, discover variety, and feel empowered to make choices.
 
Make it interactive:
  • Let your child pick one new fruit or vegetable to try.
  • Involve them in planning a family meal.
  • Talk about colours, textures and traditions, not calories.
 
As Dr Malik puts it, “Children who are included in the process are more likely to try new foods and build a lifelong positive relationship with eating.” 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Diabetes in kids

Recognising diabetes in kids early: What parents need to look out for

screen time and sleep, blue light

Scrolling your phone before sleep? It may be raising your blood sugar

tobacco and cannabis, smoking

Why smoking tobacco with cannabis may drain the brain's bliss molecule

protein shakes breakfast

Protein shakes for breakfast: Healthy choice or nutrition gap in making?

person checking blood sugar

Abbott launches new 'Ensure Diabetes Care' to help manage blood sugar

Topics : Children's Day Health with BS BS Web Reports health news Health Ministry childhood obesity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon