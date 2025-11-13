Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Protein shakes for breakfast: Healthy choice or nutrition gap in making?

Protein shakes for breakfast: Healthy choice or nutrition gap in making?

Many rely on protein shakes to save time, but experts explain why they may not qualify as a complete breakfast, and how to make them healthier

A protein shake paired with fruits, nuts and whole grains can help create a more balanced and nutritious breakfast. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
In the rush of morning routines, a quick protein shake often feels like the perfect breakfast fix; fast, filling, and packed with nutrients. But is this convenient drink really a smart choice? Experts weigh in on whether this breakfast-in-a-blender can truly replace a wholesome morning meal.
 

Protein shakes for breakfast - smart or not?

 
Protein shakes have gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts, professionals, and those short on time. They are rich in amino acids, which support muscle repair and satiety.
 
However, Rutu Dhodapkar, Head of Dietetics Department at P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Khar, points out that a shake alone doesn’t make for a balanced breakfast. “A protein shake is high in protein but lacks fibre and complex carbohydrates that stabilise energy levels and support gut health,” she says.
 
 
For sedentary individuals, relying solely on protein shakes can do more harm than good. “Replacing breakfast with a protein shake is not recommended as excess protein can put load on kidneys, if hydration is not proper,” warns Dhodapkar.
 
Dr Bhanu Mishra, Consultant-Nephrologist at Fortis Hospital, Delhi, echoes this concern. “A pure protein shake alone is not a good breakfast. Most lack dietary fibre, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals supplied by whole foods,” he explains.

Without these essential nutrients, one may experience issues with digestion, energy fluctuations, or long-term imbalances in metabolic health.
 

Making your shake more balanced

 
Both experts agree that protein shakes can serve as a convenient breakfast substitute if made right. They can be a bliss for athletes, those recovering from illness, or people constantly on the go.
 
To make it more complete, Dhodapkar suggests blending protein with whole grains, fruits, nuts, and seeds, or pairing it with a high-fibre Indian breakfast such as ragi chilla with vegetables, oats, or thalipeeth. Adding fibrous fruits like guava, papaya, or pear can also help boost gut health and keep you fuller for longer. These additions slow down digestion, support the gut microbiome, and help balance blood sugar levels.
 
Dr Mishra adds that blending fruits, seeds, or oats improves the nutrient profile, turning it into a mini meal rather than a quick fix.
 

Caution with commercial powders

 
Both experts urge consumers to check labels before buying ready-to-drink protein shakes or commercial protein powders.
 
“Watch for added sugars, preservatives, and artificial sweeteners,” says Dr Mishra. “Choose brands that are FSSAI-certified, use cleaner ingredients, and have transparent labelling.”
 
Dhodapkar adds, “Instead of sugar, jaggery or dates-based options can be a better choice.”
 

Fitting protein shakes into Indian breakfast habits

 
In Indian households, breakfasts are often heavy on carbohydrates — think parathas, idlis, or poha. A protein shake, therefore, can help balance the plate, but moderation is key.
 
“Protein shakes in India should supplement, not replace, traditional meals,” notes Dr Mishra. “They’re useful for busy professionals or vegetarians, but shouldn’t become a daily habit”
 
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
      

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

