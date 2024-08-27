IIL develops live-attenuated, needle-free intranasal Covid-19 vaccine

As Covid-19 returns to the news with rising cases and hospitalisations in the US, Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) announced on Tuesday that it has developed a live-attenuated, needle-free intranasal booster vaccine against the Sars-CoV-2 virus in collaboration with Griffith University, Australia.



In 2022, Bharat Biotech developed an intranasal vaccine approved as a mix-and-match (heterologous) booster dose—iNCOVACC. The Union Health Minister launched this vaccine in January 2023. It is a recombinant adenovirus (flu virus) vectored vaccine formulated for intranasal delivery through nasal drops.



IIL stated that the danger from Covid-19 infection is not over, noting that it still kills around 1,700 people a week globally.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged at-risk individuals to stay current with their vaccinations and boosters.



IIL’s vaccine is made using codon deoptimization technology, with the work already published in Nature Communications on August 26. Codon deoptimization is considered a highly efficient virus attenuation strategy and is also seen as safer and less time-consuming than conventional methods, which usually take several years.



“The completely guided attenuation and the means are well known, and the attenuated virus is expected to present all the antigens and mimic natural infection,” the company claimed.



“Among the different formats of vaccines available, it is well known that live-attenuated vaccines generate a robust and broad-spectrum neutralising antibody response,” IIL said, adding that its needle-free nasal booster vaccine has demonstrated stability and maintained safety in extensive animal studies.



K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of IIL, said, “This accomplishment signifies a major step forward in our battle against Covid-19. The development of this vaccine not only highlights our dedication to innovation in public health but also demonstrates IIL’s capability in adopting novel technology. We are enthusiastic about the codon deoptimization technology and its use in targeted attenuation of microorganisms to be used as vaccine candidates.”



He added that their vaccine would facilitate non-invasive immunisation, aiming to enhance vaccination rates and ultimately safeguard more individuals and communities.



IIL was established by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in 1982. It has multiple GMP manufacturing sites and exports to over 60 countries. IIL has launched several animal and human vaccines in the Indian market and is now actively working on a dengue vaccine, which it aims to bring to market by 2026.



Covid-19 cases are rising worldwide. In mid-August, the WHO reported that the Sars-CoV-2 positivity rate during the four-week reporting period from June 24 to July 21, 2024, increased from 7.4 per cent in the first week to 13 per cent in the last, across 85 countries.



Globally, JN.1 is the most reported variant of interest (VOI), now reported by 135 countries.