Madhya Pradesh's first govt obesity clinic starts at Indore's MY Hospital

Obesity surgery services were formally launched on Monday at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore, making it the first such facility in the government healthcare sector in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Obesity has emerged as a serious social problem, leading to ailments such as diabetes and high blood pressure, divisional commissioner (revenue) Sudam Khade said while inaugurating the bariatric clinic in the surgery department of MYH.

"Keeping this in view, bariatric surgery services have been started at MYH. This is the first such facility of its kind in the state's government sector. Patients holding Ayushman cards will be able to avail the facility free of cost, while obesity reduction surgery in private hospitals generally costs between Rs 4-5 lakh," Khade said.

Gul Afshan (30), who underwent bariatric surgery at MYH, said her weight reduced from 120 kg to 97 kg within one-and-a-half months after the operation.

"This has provided relief from my diabetes problem and I feel fitter than before," she said.