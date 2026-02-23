Monday, February 23, 2026 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Why some people wake up with foreign accent: Rare brain condition explained

Why some people wake up with foreign accent: Rare brain condition explained

It sounds like fiction, but it's real: Foreign Accent Syndrome can make people sound foreign overnight, without travel or language learning, due to subtle changes in brain function

foreign accent syndrome

Foreign Accent Syndrome is a rare neurological condition can make speech sound foreign without learning a new language. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Imagine waking up one morning and being told you suddenly sound “foreign”. Not because you travelled, migrated, or picked up a new language, but because something changed inside your brain.
 
It sounds like fiction, but this is a real neurological condition called Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS), and it has puzzled doctors, linguists and patients alike.
 
“It’s rare, complex, and often misunderstood,” says Dr Rakesh Lalla, Consultant (Associate Director) – Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. And no, contrary to popular belief, it has nothing to do with suddenly learning a new language.
 
“Foreign Accent Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which listeners perceive the patient as speaking in a foreign accent, despite no exposure to a foreign language,” explains Dr Lalla.
 
 
In October 2025, a 29-year-old woman from Hampshire, UK, was diagnosed with Foreign Accent Syndrome after suffering a stroke during a holiday. She reportedly woke up speaking with a Thai-sounding accent. In December, there were reports that a teenage boy in the Netherlands spoke only in English, a language he normally used only at school, after waking from routine knee surgery, and could not initially communicate in his native Dutch.

Also Read

air pollution, delhi pollution

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' on Monday, mercury set to cross 30°C

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, where the Cabinet Secretariat is located | Photo: Wikipedia

Lutyens statue to be replaced by Rajagopalachari's at Rashtrapati Bhavan

drug lord El Mencho killed, mexico clashes

Mexico erupts after cartel boss killed; India issues advisory: What we know

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

North India to see temperature rise as winter fades; check IMD forecast

organ transplant

Organ transplants rise fourfold to nearly 20,000 in 2025: Health ministry

 
In India, a 70-year-old Telugu-speaking woman from Hyderabad suddenly began speaking in what was perceived as an American-accented form of Telugu. She had no history of travel to the United States, no relatives there, and no exposure that would explain such a shift in speech pattern. Initial investigations with MRI showed a small acute infarct in the left frontal area of her brain, the region responsible for speech production. After about six months of speech therapy, her accent gradually returned to normal.
 
Dr Lalla adds that the condition is not about vocabulary or grammar, but about how speech is produced. “It is a very complex and rare disorder, and treatment largely relies on treating the underlying cause along with rehabilitation using speech therapy, where emphasis is placed on changes in phonetics and prosody.”
 

Which parts of the brain control accent and speech rhythm

 
“Foreign Accent Syndrome is usually seen in disorders of the left hemisphere of the brain,” says Dr Lalla. “It is commonly associated with conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, and demyelinating disorders like multiple sclerosis.”
 
The left hemisphere plays a central role in speech planning and execution. When these circuits are disrupted, speech may remain intelligible, but rhythm, stress and pronunciation subtly shift, creating the illusion of a foreign accent.
 

Is the accent truly foreign, or only perceived that way

 
According to Dr Lalla, the accent often does not match any real accent perfectly. Instead, listeners interpret altered speech patterns through familiar cultural filters.
 
“Typical features include changes in how long vowels are held, with vowels being lengthened or shortened,” he explains. “Consonants may be replaced, like ‘t’ sounding like ‘d’, consonant clusters may be simplified, and word stress can sound different.”
 
He adds, “Speech may become flat or sing-song in tone, and the accent remains consistent in all situations.”
 
The brain has not learned French or Russian. It has simply changed how it times and shapes sounds.
 

How Foreign Accent Syndrome is diagnosed

 
There is no single blood test or scan that confirms Foreign Accent Syndrome. Diagnosis relies on careful clinical evaluation and detailed speech analysis.
 
Doctors and speech therapists look for consistent changes in:
 
  • vowel length
  • consonant articulation
  • stress and intonation
  • overall speech rhythm
 
“These features remain consistent across situations,” says Dr Lalla, helping clinicians distinguish the syndrome from voluntary or situational accent changes.
 
Advanced acoustic analysis and AI-based speech tools may help in the future, but clinical expertise remains central today.
 

Can Foreign Accent Syndrome be treated

 
According to Dr Lalla, treatment depends on the underlying cause. Because FAS is often linked to stroke or neurological injury, managing the primary condition is the first step. Speech therapy plays a central role in recovery.
 
Therapy focuses on retraining phonetics and speech rhythm rather than “removing” an accent, because the goal is effective, confident communication rather than cosmetic correction.   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

patient, cancer, hospital, chemo

India's 1st childhood cancer survivor registry shows 94.5% survival: Study

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda launches India-made tetanus and adult diphtheria vaccine

burnout signs

Not lazy, just burnt out: How to tell when exhaustion is something more

exam stress in students

Helping kids manage exam pressure the right way: What parents should know

stomach ache, infection

The seasonal surge: Why changing weather triggers stomach infections

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports brain health health news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledCBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance