Health Ministry to put 75 mn with hypertension on standard care by 2025

The screening would be done through public health centers (PHCs). “The Indian government’s ambitious target of reaching 75 million people with hypertension under standard care in primary healthcare by 2025 is the largest cover of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the world for primary healthcare,” said WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday announced at a G20 co-branded event with the World Health Organization (WHO) its am­­­­bitious target of putting 75 million people with hypertension and diabetes on standard care by 2025.