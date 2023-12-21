6 deaths reported as Covid cases rise to 2,669, Kerala tops list: Govt

India reported six more deaths as fresh cases rose by 358 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Thursday morning. This takes the number of active cases in the country to 2,669.

Kerala led the charts, with the state reporting 300 fresh cases and three deaths. As of Thursday, Kerala accounts for 2,341 active cases, which is 87 per cent of the active case load in the country. The Kerala government and the state health department have not provided any district-wise breakup of active cases.

States are increasing their vigil as cases continue to rise this winter.

The Karnataka government also announced a cabinet sub-committee for proper coordination with experts to take necessary precautions aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 and treatment to be provided.

Karnataka has the second-largest active case load in the country with 92 active cases, including 13 fresh cases reported on Thursday. The state also saw two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Addressing a press briefing, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that out of the 92 active Covid-19 cases in the state, 80 have been reported from the Bengaluru Urban district. "Out of 92 cases, 72 are under home isolation, while 20 are hospitalised. Out of these 20 hospitalised, 7 are in ICU, not only because of Covid-19, they have other comorbidities too," he added.

The Karnataka CM also said that the state government has decided to do 5,000 Covid-19 tests every day, which include 1,500 Rapid Antigen tests and 3,500 RT-PCR tests.

This comes after the union health ministry has advised all states to ramp up testing in the wake of the detection of the new JN.1 COVID sub-variant.

Eighteen states and union territories have reported zero active cases, with Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Rajasthan reporting their first active cases, according to ministry data.

Speaking on making testing compulsory at airports, a senior official from the health ministry said that there is no plan to make RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 mandatory for travellers.

Mandatory Covid tests at airports were dropped by the health ministry, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) decided that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in May 2023.

