Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India records 358 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday held a meeting to review the sudden jump in Covid-19 cases and deaths in several parts of the country

Covid, Covid in india, india coronavirus case

India's Covid-19 active caseload on Thursday rose to 2,669. (File photo/PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India recorded a single-day rise of 358 new Covid-19 infections while the active caseload rose to 2,669, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The surge in cases comes amid a rise in Covid sub-variant JN.1, which was first detected in Kerala.

The death toll was recorded at 533,327 with three deaths reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Similarly, the fresh infections were mostly reported from Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 44 million and the national recovery rate was pegged at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

Health ministry chairs meet

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday held a meeting to review the sudden jump in Covid-19 cases and deaths in several parts of the country. The meeting was chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who said it was important to remain alert and be prepared against new and emerging strains of Covid-19.


Mandaviya also called for the need for joint efforts between the Centre and states to ensure efficient management of the virus. "Let us undertake mock drills once every three months at both central and state levels and share best practices," he said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 variant JN.1 found in Kerala; check symptoms, treatment

States have also been directed to monitor emerging evidence of Covid-19 cases, symptoms and case severity to plan appropriate public health responses.

JN.1 Covid-19 variant cases in India

India has so far reported 21 cases of the new coronavirus variant JN.1 from across the country, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said on Wednesday. However, he noted that there was no need to panic.

He said that the scientific community in India was closely investigating the new variant as he emphasised the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.

Paul also highlighted that about 91 to 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment.

Several states are taking proactive measures to ensure full preparedness to handle any potential scenarios amid concern over the spread of the new Covid variant.

The West Bengal Health Department will continue to monitor influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases, in accordance with central guidelines, amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the country, said a senior official.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel also warned people not to panic and to remain watchful, stating that the state currently has 13 active Covid-19 cases.

ALSO READ: Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1

Similarly, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday that the city government is "totally alert" to tackle the issue and it will ramp up genome surveillance.

Bharadwaj told PTI that oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds and other requirements are being "reviewed again".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

US approves 1st vaccine against chikungunya virus: All you need to know

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

859 people arrested for drug-related offences in Thane till Nov 2023

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Centre may set up regulator for healthcare to expand insurance coverage

3 deaths, 300 fresh Covid cases in Kerala; active cases in state at 2,341

Winter Session: 3 new Bills to replace criminal laws to be placed before RS

Topics : Coronavirus India Coronavirus Tests corona cases Health Ministry Mansukh Lal Mandaviya BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsINOX IndiaBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon