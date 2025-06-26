Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International Day Against Drug Abuse 2025: Date, theme, and why it matters

International Day Against Drug Abuse 2025: Date, theme, and why it matters

Observed on June 26, the day raises global awareness about drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The 2025 theme, "Break the Cycle. #StopOrganisedCrime," calls for long-term action and reform

World drug day

World Drug Day 2025 theme, “Break the Cycle. #StopOrganizedCrime,” urges global action against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.(Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Every year on 26 June, the world observes the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking—also known as “World Drug Day”—to raise awareness of the global drug crisis and promote multilateral action toward prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

History & Theme

On December 7, 1987, the General Assembly of the United Nations set aside the 26th day of June of each year as International Day Against Illicit Trafficking of Drugs and other Substances of Abuse to be observed worldwide. 
The theme for 2025, Break the Cycle. #StopOrganisedCrime, emphasises the significance of focused long-term action to disrupt the link between drug trafficking and organised crime, both of which fuel violence, corruption, and instability across regions. 
 

 

Organiser & Purpose
Coordinated by the United Nations with active leadership from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the day underscores the need for public health-focused drug policies, increased access to treatment, and a shift away from punitive approaches.

Drug use: Global numbers from WHO

WHO's data paints a stark picture:
  • In 2022, 292 million people (5.6% of those aged 15–64) used illicit drugs at least once.
  • 64 million individuals suffered from drug use disorders.
  • In 2021, 296 million people used psychoactive substances, and around 600,000 lives were lost annually, primarily due to opioid overdoses.
  • Approximately 14.8 million people inject drugs, with high HIV (15.2%) and hepatitis C (38.8%) prevalence.
  • The global burden of drug use can cost up to 2% of a country’s GDP, draining healthcare, legal, and social systems.

International Day Against Drug Abuse 2025: Significance

This day aims to:
  • De-stigmatise drug dependence and treat it as a chronic medical condition.
  • Expand affordable and evidence-based treatment services.
  • Strengthen harm reduction strategies like needle exchange, opioid substitution therapy, and naloxone access.
  • Foster international cooperation to combat organised crime linked to illicit trafficking.

Looking forward

Achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 3.5—which calls for strengthening prevention and treatment of substance abuse—requires robust investments in healthcare, education, and community-led solutions. WHO continues to guide nations with tools, technical support, and initiatives like SAFER to reduce substance-related harm.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

