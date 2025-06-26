International Day Against Drug Abuse 2025: Date, theme, and why it matters

Every year on 26 June, the world observes the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking—also known as “World Drug Day”—to raise awareness of the global drug crisis and promote multilateral action toward prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.
History & Theme
On December 7, 1987, the General Assembly of the United Nations set aside the 26th day of June of each year as International Day Against Illicit Trafficking of Drugs and other Substances of Abuse to be observed worldwide.
The theme for 2025, Break the Cycle. #StopOrganisedCrime, emphasises the significance of focused long-term action to disrupt the link between drug trafficking and organised crime, both of which fuel violence, corruption, and instability across regions.
“Prevention and preparedness are how we break the cycle of organised crime.”@GhadaFathiWaly calls for the critical need to #InvestInPrevention, to protect people from drug use and empower communities to live in safety and dignity.#WorldDrugDay pic.twitter.com/GoZviVutAV— UN Office on Drugs & Crime (@UNODC) June 26, 2025
Organiser & Purpose
Coordinated by the United Nations with active leadership from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the day underscores the need for public health-focused drug policies, increased access to treatment, and a shift away from punitive approaches. ALSO READ | International Day against Drug Abuse: Govt to launch campaigns on June 26
Drug use: Global numbers from WHO
WHO's data paints a stark picture:
- In 2022, 292 million people (5.6% of those aged 15–64) used illicit drugs at least once.
- 64 million individuals suffered from drug use disorders.
- In 2021, 296 million people used psychoactive substances, and around 600,000 lives were lost annually, primarily due to opioid overdoses.
- Approximately 14.8 million people inject drugs, with high HIV (15.2%) and hepatitis C (38.8%) prevalence.
- The global burden of drug use can cost up to 2% of a country’s GDP, draining healthcare, legal, and social systems.
International Day Against Drug Abuse 2025: Significance
This day aims to:
- De-stigmatise drug dependence and treat it as a chronic medical condition.
- Expand affordable and evidence-based treatment services.
- Strengthen harm reduction strategies like needle exchange, opioid substitution therapy, and naloxone access.
- Foster international cooperation to combat organised crime linked to illicit trafficking.
Looking forward
Achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 3.5—which calls for strengthening prevention and treatment of substance abuse—requires robust investments in healthcare, education, and community-led solutions. WHO continues to guide nations with tools, technical support, and initiatives like SAFER to reduce substance-related harm.