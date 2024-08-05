This year, the World Lung Cancer Day 2024 highlighted the importance of debunking myths about lung cleansing and its role in the prevention of cancer. There is, however, no scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of lung cleansing in the prevention of cancer.

The doctors advise complementing such lung detoxification practices with standard medical care and not replacing it. Hence, as we have recently celebrated World Lung Cancer Day 2024, it is essential to address different myths, facts and the role of lung cleansing in the prevention of lung cancer. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lung cancer is one of the major causes of cancer-related deaths globally. Hence, it becomes essential to have accurate and effective prevention strategies.

What is Lung Cleansing?

Lung cleansing or lung detoxification refers to different methods and practices aiming to clean the lungs of pollutants, toxins and mucus. Proponents of lung cleansing suggest that it can improve respiratory function, boost lung cancer, and lower the risk of respiratory illnesses.

Some of the common cleansing techniques are:

Steam therapy: Inhaling water vapour opening airways and helping the lungs drain mucus.

Controlled coughing: Techniques to expel excess mucus from the lungs.

Postural drainage: Using different positions to help drain the user's mucus from his lungs.

Chest percussion: Tapping on the chest to dislodge mucus from the lungs.

Exercise: Physical activity to improve overall lung health and capacity.

Dietary changes: It is better to consume antioxidant-rich food that supports lung health.

What are effective strategies to prevent lung cancer?

Apart from lung cleansing, there are several evidence-based ways to reduce the risk of developing lung cancer: