Teflon Flu cases surge in US, illness caused by overheating non-stick pan

The US is grappling with a strange "polymer fume fever", which is a flu-like disease, connected to a chemical coating found in some nonstick cookware. The authorities in the country have reported over 3600 possible cases of the flu, also called Teflon flu, named after the popular nonstick coating, over the past two decades.

According to America's Poison Centers, a nonprofit organisation, a total of 267 cases were reported last year. They added that it is believed to be one of the highest reported totals since 2000. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), the ingredient in Teflon and many other nonstick cookware sets is a member of the PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) class of chemicals, and is also referred to as "forever chemicals" because of their property to linger in the environment for thousands or even hundreds of years. Upon being overheated, the PTFE-laden teflon pans create a toxic fume which is making people ill with what they call the “polymer fume fever.”

If someone cooks a non-stick utensil above 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the coating breaks down, releasing the fumes that contribute to Teflon flu.

What is Teflon?

Teflon is a synthetic chemical that contains carbon and fluorine called polytetrafluoroethylene. It provides a nonreactive, nonstick and frictionless surface. The nonstick surface makes cooking convenient for people.

What are the symptoms of Teflon flu?

Dr. Santosh Kumar Aggarwal, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Marengo Asian Hospitals Faridabad, told The Times of India, polymer fume fever signs usually appear within a few hours of exposure but it can sometimes take up to 24 hours.

The symptoms of polymer fume fever or Teflon flu include chills, cough, chest tightness, difficulty breathing, headache, dizziness, fatigue, malaise, nausea, vomiting, and muscle and joint aches.

In most cases, individuals recover from this within a few days, with severe outcomes such as death or permanent disability being extremely rare. This condition is often underdiagnosed as its symptoms are close to the common cold or flu, making accurate identification challenging.

As per government date, an average of nine cases were reported between 2006 and 2012 to US poison control centres.

What are the precautions to avoid Teflon flu?

According to Healthline, always heat the nonstick with oil, butter or water as it avoids overheating and breaking down of chemicals within the coating.

This can also be prevented by using wooden or silicon ladles to stop the coating from wearing off of the coating. Also, avoid stacking non-sticks over others to avoid the rubbing and scraping of coatings. It is important as even small scratches or chipping in Teflon cookware can release huge toxic fumes and harmful chemicals into food when cooked at a high temperature.

Another way to avoid developing Teflon flu is to ventilate your kitchen as much as possible to get rid of fumes. “You shouldn’t be breathing that smoke no matter where it’s coming from,” Horowitz, of the Oregon-Alaska-Guam Poison Center, told The Washington Post.

Do not use your PTFE-containing nonstick pans for broiling or baking. Calphalon instructs that nonstick cookware is oven-safe up to 450 or 500 degrees Fahrenheit, making them unsuitable for high temperatures.

Alternate options like mud pots can also be used. The Indian medical body ICMR in their “Dietary Guidelines for Indians”, called it one of the "safest" cookware.

Who is at risk of disease?

People who engage in welding metal at work are at greater risk as some workers lack protective equipment to prevent effects from exposure to the fumes. They are exposed to a wide variety of metals such as copper, iron, aluminium and tin while welding work. Also, people who overheat PTFE (Teflon)-coated cookware can also suffer from Teflon flu. It is advisable to avoid the source of the fumes.