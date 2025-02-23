Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs PAK live match?

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in cricket on Sunday, February 23, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the third match of Group A in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This will be a rematch of the 2017 final, where a sudden top-order collapse cost defending champions India the trophy. However, eight years have passed since then, and given the current situation, India are heavy favourites to win the match.
The in-form Men in Blue enter the Champions Trophy after beating England 3-0 in the ODI series, while Pakistan lost the tri-series final against New Zealand before the start of the tournament. The fate of the two teams remained almost the same in their first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, as India beat Bangladesh, while Pakistan lost to New Zealand.
As things stand, India have a golden opportunity to avenge their 2017 final loss, as a win on Sunday could end defending champions Pakistan’s journey in the tournament before their final league match against Bangladesh. However, this will happen only if New Zealand also win their next game against Bangladesh on Monday.
Global broadcast guide for India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai
Cricket fans around the world can follow the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through various TV broadcasters and digital streaming platforms. Here is a region-wise list of where to watch the matches:
1. India
- TV broadcast: JioStar (Star and Network18 channels)
- Digital streaming: Jio Hotstar
2. Pakistan
- TV broadcast: PTV, Ten Sports
- Digital streaming: Myco, Tamasha app
3. UAE & MENA (Middle East & North Africa)
- TV broadcast: CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
- Digital streaming: STARZPLAY
4. United Kingdom
- TV broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action
- Digital streaming: Sky GO, NOW, Sky Sports app
5. USA & Canada
- TV broadcast: Willow TV
- Digital streaming: Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage)
6. Caribbean
- TV broadcast: ESPN Caribbean
- Digital streaming: ESPN Play Caribbean app
7. Australia
- TV broadcast: Prime Video
- Digital streaming: Prime Video (Hindi coverage available)
8. New Zealand
- TV broadcast: Sky Sport NZ
- Digital streaming: NOW, Sky GO app
9. South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa
- TV broadcast: SuperSport
- Digital streaming: SuperSport app
10. Bangladesh
- TV broadcast: Nagorik TV, T Sports
- Digital streaming: Toffee app
11. Afghanistan
- TV broadcast: ATN
- Digital streaming: Not available
12. Sri Lanka
- TV broadcast: Maharaja TV (TV1 on linear)
- Digital streaming: Sirasa
(Note: Viewers can check their local listings for exact match timings and availability.)
All details regarding India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
