Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs PAK live match?

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs PAK live match?

Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan on their app and website.

India vs Pakistan broadcast guide

India vs Pakistan broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in cricket on Sunday, February 23, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the third match of Group A in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This will be a rematch of the 2017 final, where a sudden top-order collapse cost defending champions India the trophy. However, eight years have passed since then, and given the current situation, India are heavy favourites to win the match. 

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. India unchanged from previous match while Imam-ul-haq came in for injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's Playing 11.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav. 

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Check India vs Pakistan live score, match updates and full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025

 
 
The in-form Men in Blue enter the Champions Trophy after beating England 3-0 in the ODI series, while Pakistan lost the tri-series final against New Zealand before the start of the tournament. The fate of the two teams remained almost the same in their first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, as India beat Bangladesh, while Pakistan lost to New Zealand.
 
As things stand, India have a golden opportunity to avenge their 2017 final loss, as a win on Sunday could end defending champions Pakistan’s journey in the tournament before their final league match against Bangladesh. However, this will happen only if New Zealand also win their next game against Bangladesh on Monday.

Global broadcast guide for India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai 
Cricket fans around the world can follow the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through various TV broadcasters and digital streaming platforms. Here is a region-wise list of where to watch the matches:
 
1. India
  • TV broadcast: JioStar (Star and Network18 channels)
  • Digital streaming: Jio Hotstar
2. Pakistan
  • TV broadcast: PTV, Ten Sports
  • Digital streaming: Myco, Tamasha app
3. UAE & MENA (Middle East & North Africa)
  • TV broadcast: CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
  • Digital streaming: STARZPLAY
4. United Kingdom
  • TV broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action
  • Digital streaming: Sky GO, NOW, Sky Sports app
5. USA & Canada
  • TV broadcast: Willow TV
  • Digital streaming: Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage)
6. Caribbean
  • TV broadcast: ESPN Caribbean
  • Digital streaming: ESPN Play Caribbean app
7. Australia
  • TV broadcast: Prime Video
  • Digital streaming: Prime Video (Hindi coverage available)
8. New Zealand
  • TV broadcast: Sky Sport NZ
  • Digital streaming: NOW, Sky GO app
9. South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa
  • TV broadcast: SuperSport
  • Digital streaming: SuperSport app
10. Bangladesh
  • TV broadcast: Nagorik TV, T Sports
  • Digital streaming: Toffee app
11. Afghanistan
  • TV broadcast: ATN
  • Digital streaming: Not available
12. Sri Lanka
  • TV broadcast: Maharaja TV (TV1 on linear)
  • Digital streaming: Sirasa
(Note: Viewers can check their local listings for exact match timings and availability.)

All details regarding India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between India and Pakistan take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Saturday, February 23.
 
What is the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23? 
The toss for the match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 PM IST.
 
When will the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on February 23? 
The match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place will start at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan in India? 
Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan on their app and website.

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

