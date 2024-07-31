Eight-week vegan diet can reduce biological age, weight, a new study finds

A recent study found that switching to a vegan diet for eight weeks can reduce biological age in a person, compared to those who consume animal food products. The vegan diet largely includes fruits, vegetables and grains, beans and nuts.

California University's researchers found that eight weeks of a vegan diet decreases a person's biological age and helps them shed pounds. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Patients who were offered plant-based foods saw a significant decrease in the age of heart, hormone, liver, inflammatory and metabolic systems compared to those who consume meat, eggs, and dairy.

A study was conducted on 21 pairs of identical twins, half of whom consumed an omnivorous diet, including meat, eggs, and dairy while together siblings consumed a vegan one. Identical twins share a significant amount of their genetic makeup.

The age of the participants was around 40 and their body mass index (BMI) was in the overweight category. About 77 per cent of participants were women.

The study revealed that those who consume a vegan diet lose two kilograms more on average than those who do not. The weight loss is also the result of eating fewer calories daily in the first four weeks.

However, experts believe that weight loss could be the reason behind the difference than the food itself.

Experts also suggested that the long-term impact of a vegan diet may lead to nutritional deficiencies and it is not suitable for all ages.

Varun Dwaraka, of epigenetic testing company TruDiagnostic Inc., Christopher Gardner of Stanford and colleagues said that further investigation needs to find the relationship between diet, weight and ageing along with the long-term effects of vegan diets.

Tom Sanders, Professor emeritus of Nutrition and Dietetics, King’s College London (KCL), said that the research brings good news for the vegans, however, such diets also come with micronutrient deficiencies, which often take years to impact the human body.

He also mentioned that a vegan diet could not be good for the health of older people. Vegan diets might have favourable effects on the health of middle aged people, although that might not be the case with older vegans who might suffer muscle loss, low bone density and neurological disorders that have a huge impact on the quality of life.

“Indeed, life expectancy does not differ in vegans compared with those who select mixed diets,” Sanders added.