OPPO Find N5 foldable launched with sleek design, big battery: Details here

OPPO Find N5 foldable launched with sleek design, big battery: Details here

OPPO claims the Find N5 is the thinnest book-style foldable smartphone when closed, measuring 8.93mm in thickness

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has unveiled the Find N5 foldable smartphone, with a thin and light design. According to OPPO, it features the largest inner screen among book-style foldable smartphones while also being the thinnest when closed. Despite its slim profile, the device houses a 5,600mAh battery and incorporates a suite of artificial intelligence-powered features. Additionally, the Find N5 boasts a camera system co-developed with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad.
 
Earlier speculation suggested that the OPPO Find N5 may be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 for the Indian market. However, with OnePlus confirming that it will not launch a foldable smartphone this year, the device is now expected to debut in India under the OPPO branding in the coming months.
 
 
OPPO Find N5: Details
 
OPPO claims the Find N5 is the thinnest book-style foldable smartphone when closed, measuring 8.93mm in thickness. For durability, it features the company's Armour Shield architecture with an aluminium alloy frame. The device also introduces the "Titanium Flexion Hinge" design, which is 26 per cent smaller and 36 per cent more rigid than its predecessor. Notably, the Find N5 is the first foldable smartphone to receive an IPX9 rating for water resistance.
 
The device sports a 6.62-inch cover display with a 20.7:9 aspect ratio, while the inner foldable screen measures 8.12 inches. Both displays support a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and offer peak brightness exceeding 2,000 nits for HDR content.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Find N5 is equipped with a 5,600mAh dual-cell battery. It supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. For security, the smartphone features a dedicated chip to safeguard sensitive data.
 
As for the cameras, OPPO Find N5 comes equipped with a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 50MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, both of which also get OIS. The device also houses 8MP front-facing cameras on both the cover and inner screens.
 
OPPO Find N5: Specifications
  • Cover display: 6.62-inches AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2450nits peak brightness
  • Inner display: 8.12-inches AMOLED, QXGA+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2100nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (OIS)
  • Front camera (cover screen): 8MP
  • Front camera (inner screen): 8MP
  • Battery: 5600mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

