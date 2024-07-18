Business Standard
Rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases alarms authorities in Maharashtra

Chikungunya cases have more than doubled since last year in Maharashtra, and the number of dengue cases has shot up to 3736 since the beginning of this year

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra has seen a huge surge in mosquito-borne diseases in the first half of 2024. As per the state health department data, the number of chikungunya cases has more than doubled, while dengue cases have shot up to 3736 this year, again a significant increase over the past year. 
The state has likewise seen an alarming rise in malaria cases, causing concern among the healthcare department. While the dengue case count has not seen much surge from the same period last year, there has been a significant rise in malaria cases this year, as per the state health department data.
Chikungunya Cases More Than Double this year

From January to July this year, Maharashtra announced 875 chikungunya cases, a huge rise compared with the 363 cases recorded during the same period last year. This increment has raised alarms across the state, inciting health officials to escalate their attempts to control the outbreak. 
Pune tops the list with 83 confirmed cases, followed by Kolhapur with 82, Akola with 57, and Sangli-Miraj with 55 cases. Despite the surge in chikungunya cases, there have been no deaths because of the disease. But, many severe symptoms have been seen among patients, including high joint pain and difficulty walking. 
There has been a recognizable expansion in fever, cough, cold, dengue, and chikungunya cases this season. A large number of these cases are rising up out of regions like Bhosari, Chakan, Baramati, and Phaltan. Dr Sanjay Kumar, Senior Consultant at Tattvan E Clinics featured the intricacies related with chikungunya, like serious bone pain and encephalitis. He focused on the requirement for vigilance as these inconveniences, however rare, can be serious.

Mumbai, Nashik, Kolhapur rises with 26% dengue cases

Mumbai has announced 513 dengue cases of viral infection followed by 348 at Nashik and 141 at Kolhapur. Overall the state timed 3,736 dengue cases and Mumbai, Nashik and Kolhapur represent 26% of these cases. 
As per information with Pune Municipal Corporation, 16 of the 720 associated cases with dengue were positive with the viral infection. There were 15 cases of chikungunya, as per PMC health department data.

Culling, surveillance but no vaccine strategy to fight 'bird flu'

Pharma groups criticise plan to shift nutraceuticals under drug authority

1.6 million children unvaccinated in India; Afghanistan and Pak rank better

Six children die of suspected Chandipura virus in Gujarat since July 10

Antidiabetic drug Semaglutide linked to potential vision loss: Study

Dr Suryakant Deokar, assistant chief medical officer, PMC said “We have issued over 1,000 notices to housing societies, under construction firms and other such places where mosquito breeding sites have been identified and levied an administrative fee of Rs 3.87 lakh accordingly". 

Rise in malaria cases in Maharashtra 

Gadchiroli and Mumbai have detailed the biggest number of malaria cases in the state. Of the 5,300 cases of malaria detailed across Maharashtra from January till July this year, 2,081 are from Gadchiroli district and 2,163 from Mumbai.

Government and Community efforts towards mosquito-borne diseases

The Maharashtra state government alongside metropolitan corporations has been effectively working to control the outbreak. Measures incorporate regular fumigation, public awareness campaigns, and community participation in eradicating mosquito breeding sites. The government has likewise been observing the situation closely and offering essential help to impacted regions. 
The PMC's proactive approach in distinguishing and addressing mosquito breeding sites fills in as a model for different districts. Community involvement in keeping up with cleanliness and taking out stagnant water sources is important in controlling the spread of these illnesses.

Bottomline of rise in mosquito-borne cases in Maharashtra 

The rise in chikungunya, dengue, and malaria cases in Maharashtra highlights the urgent requirement for comprehensive and sustained attempts to fight against mosquito-borne diseases. With the monsoon season intensifying the situation, both government specialists and residents stay careful and proactive. 
Preventive measures, timely medical intervention, and expanded public awareness are vital to controlling the spread and effect of these illnesses. As the state explores through this health challenge, continued cooperation and commitment from all stakeholders will be essential in ensuring prevention of such disease. 

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

