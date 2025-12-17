Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / What is an 'alcoholic personality'? Why Trump backed Susie Wiles' remark

What is an 'alcoholic personality'? Why Trump backed Susie Wiles' remark

Trump endorsed Susie Wiles' "alcoholic personality" label despite being a non-drinker. Psychiatrists explain why it is not a diagnosis, and what traits the phrase points to

US President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles described him as having an “alcoholic personality.” (Photo: PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

A phrase dropped in a Vanity Fair interview by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, describing Donald Trump as having an “alcoholic personality”, left many people puzzled, as the US President himself publicly agreed with the label despite being a lifelong non-drinker.

So how can someone who doesn’t drink be called that?

According to Dr Ratnarakshit Ingole, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, “alcoholic personality” is not a recognised medical or diagnostic term and one should not confuse it with alcohol use disorder (AUD). Instead, it is an informal label that has crept into popular language to describe certain coping patterns, often seen in people under chronic stress, that may increase vulnerability to alcohol misuse but do not amount to a personality disorder.
 
 
When people say “alcoholic personality”, they are usually pointing to traits, not drinking behaviour.
 
Dr Ingole explains that this label is often used for individuals who are highly driven, intensely focused, emotionally restrained, and under constant pressure, the sort of people who keep functioning at a high level even when stressed to the brink.
 
In everyday terms, this can include:

  • Extreme self-belief and confidence
  • Perfectionism and a need for control
  • High tolerance for stress and long working hours
  • Difficulty switching off or relaxing
  • Risk-taking and intensity
  • Using external tools, including alcohol sometimes, to manage sleep, emotions, or pressure
These traits can exist with or without alcohol use.

What does this mean for high-functioning individuals, like political leaders or CEOs?

High-functioning individuals often receive praise for traits that, under prolonged stress, can actually erode mental health. Someone may appear disciplined, productive, and resilient in public life while privately struggling with anxiety, emotional exhaustion, poor sleep, or burnout.
 
Dr Ingole notes that in such individuals, distress is often missed or minimised precisely because performance remains intact. “When functioning looks good on the outside, suffering on the inside can go unnoticed, by others and by the person themselves.”
 
That’s why this label sometimes gets attached to powerful figures.

How is this different from alcohol use disorder (AUD)?

According to Dr Astik Joshi, psychiatrist at Fortis Healthcare, Delhi, alcohol use disorder is a real, diagnosable medical condition. It is defined by criteria such as:
  • Loss of control over drinking
  • Strong cravings
  • Tolerance or withdrawal symptoms
  • Continued alcohol use despite harm
  • Interference with daily life
Dr Joshi explains that if there is no significant alcohol use involved, the term “alcoholic personality” is psychiatrically inconsequential. In other words, a person may show so-called “alcoholic” traits without having AUD.

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

