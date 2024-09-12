Health cover for all above 70 to bring relief to millions: Industry players

The Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover would benefit senior citizens of around 4.5 crore families. | Representative image

The government's move to provide health coverage to all persons aged 70 years and above will bring much-needed relief to millions of families and is a significant milestone in providing essential healthcare services to the elderly, industry players said on Thursday. The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved health coverage to all persons aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) irrespective of their income, benefiting around six crore senior citizens. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover would benefit senior citizens of around 4.5 crore families.

Reacting to the announcement, Healthcare industry body NATHEALTH President Abhay Soi said, "We believe this initiative will bring much-needed relief to millions of families and strengthen India's position as a leader in inclusive healthcare".

The benefit package needs to be tailored to the population segment so that it encompasses the entire continuum of care, he said, adding that NATHEALTH is ready to support the government with the rollout.

Similarly, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) Director General Anil Matai described the initiative as "a significant milestone in providing essential healthcare services to the elderly".

"It is undoubtedly a crucial step towards fostering a more inclusive healthcare ecosystem and OPPI welcomes the move," he added.

Matai further said that while this initiative marks a major advancement in healthcare accessibility, OPPI takes this opportunity to emphasise the importance of including the 'Missing Middle', those who are currently excluded from both government and private health insurance schemes, as part of the AB PM-JAY.

"These individuals represent a segment that must be brought into the fold of financial protection," he asserted.

Welcoming the government's move, Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) Chairman Pavan Choudary said the decision to extend health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above - irrespective of income under AB PM-JAY is commendable.

"MTaI, having consistently advocated for this inclusion, recognises this move as a landmark step toward equitable healthcare for India's ageing population," he added.

Paras Health Group Chief Operating Officer Santy Sajan described the government's step as a much-needed step towards ensuring that India's elderly population has access to essential healthcare services.

"As India's senior population grows, the demand for geriatric care is increasing, and this initiative is a timely response to that need. By providing comprehensive health coverage to our senior citizens, the scheme not only alleviates the financial burden on families but also reinforces the importance of accessible healthcare for all age groups," he added.

Similarly, FICCI (Health Services) President Harsh Mahajan said, "As our elderly population grows, so does the need for specialised geriatric care, and this expansion will enable more families to access essential services without the burden of overwhelming medical expenses".

However, he said, expanding the beneficiary base by such a significant margin presents real-life challenges, particularly regarding the viability of the scheme for smaller and medium-sized hospitals.

"These institutions often operate on tight margins, and the added pressure of accommodating a larger patient base, especially with senior citizens requiring more intensive care, could strain their resources," Mahajan said.