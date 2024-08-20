Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Active monsoon boosts August rain by 36.9% in northwest India, says IMD

Active monsoon boosts August rain by 36.9% in northwest India, says IMD

In the first 20 days of August, northwest India recorded 36.9% more rain, central India saw a 9.9% surplus but the peninsular region faced a 0.8% deficit

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the monsoon has been active over northwest India in August, resulting in 7.3 per cent above-average rainfall across the country.

During the first 20 days of August, northwest India experienced 36.9 per cent more rainfall than usual, while central India saw a 9.9 per cent surplus. However, central India also recorded an 8.9 per cent rainfall shortfall, and the peninsular region had a 0.8 per cent deficit.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

From June 1 onward, the country as a whole received 3 per cent more rain than average. Meanwhile, east and northeast India experienced a 13 per cent rainfall deficit, northwest India saw no surplus, central India recorded a 9 per centincrease, and the South Peninsula received 20 per cent more rain than usual.

This active monsoon pattern has resulted in 16 per cent more rain in Delhi, 42 per cent in Ladakh, and 47 per cent in Rajasthan since June 1.

Rain deficit in Himachal, Uttarakhand


Despite reports of heavy rainfall and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, these regions still face a 21 per cent and 4 per cent rainfall deficit, respectively, for the monsoon season so far.

Punjab recorded a 30 per cent deficit, while Haryana has an 18 per cent shortfall, even though the latter saw a 34 per cent surplus in August.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Kolkata doctor rape-murder LIVE updates: SC orders removal of all pictures, videos of victim doctor

Jitendra Singh

Amid quota row, Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisement

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

LIVE news: Shashi Tharoor slams Kerala govt over inaction on Justice Hema Report

Raghuram Rajan

Bimal Jalan to Raghuram Rajan: 10 key lateral entries in govt before 2014

Delhi police

Delhi malls, hospitals get bomb threat emails: Why is tracking sender tough


The IMD’s cumulative standardised precipitation index (SPI) for July 18 to August 14 indicates that many districts in the Indo-Gangetic Plains, particularly in eastern India, remain mildly to severely dry. The SPI is widely used globally to identify and assess meteorological droughts.

Low-pressure area over Bangladesh


A low-pressure area formed over central Bangladesh on Tuesday (August 20), accompanied by a cyclonic circulation. This system is expected to track west-northwest, moving across West Bengal, and triggering intense rainfall in eastern India. The low-pressure area is expected to continue its journey through Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, bringing additional rainfall to northern regions.

Between Monday and Tuesday, isolated locations in Tripura and Meghalaya experienced heavy to extremely heavyrainfall, with accumulations ranging from 6.45 cm to over 20 cm. 

Similarly, heavy rainfall was recorded in Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Telangana, Assam, Rayalaseema, as well as in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Marathwada, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam.

Currently, the low-pressure system is centred over central Bangladesh and its neighbourhood, and is expected to move north-northwestward across West Bengal within the next 48 hours.

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather 2024: Prediction of more rain, alerts in many parts of India

IMD weather 2024

IMD weather today: More rainfall and alerts in several states of India

IMD weather forecast 2024

IMD weather today: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in many parts of India

Yamuna

Yamuna River in Delhi likely to cross warning mark: Is there a flood risk?

waterlogging, waterlogged, Delhi rains

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, orange alert for Kerala amid heavy rain

Topics : IMD weather forecast IMD on rains IMD monsoon forecast IMD Indian monsoon monsoons Monsoon in India BS Web Reports Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon