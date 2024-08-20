Active monsoon boosts August rain by 36.9% in northwest India, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the monsoon has been active over northwest India in August, resulting in 7.3 per cent above-average rainfall across the country.

During the first 20 days of August, northwest India experienced 36.9 per cent more rainfall than usual, while central India saw a 9.9 per cent surplus. However, central India also recorded an 8.9 per cent rainfall shortfall, and the peninsular region had a 0.8 per cent deficit.

From June 1 onward, the country as a whole received 3 per cent more rain than average. Meanwhile, east and northeast India experienced a 13 per cent rainfall deficit, northwest India saw no surplus, central India recorded a 9 per centincrease, and the South Peninsula received 20 per cent more rain than usual.

This active monsoon pattern has resulted in 16 per cent more rain in Delhi, 42 per cent in Ladakh, and 47 per cent in Rajasthan since June 1.

Rain deficit in Himachal, Uttarakhand

Despite reports of heavy rainfall and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, these regions still face a 21 per cent and 4 per cent rainfall deficit, respectively, for the monsoon season so far.

Punjab recorded a 30 per cent deficit, while Haryana has an 18 per cent shortfall, even though the latter saw a 34 per cent surplus in August.

The IMD’s cumulative standardised precipitation index (SPI) for July 18 to August 14 indicates that many districts in the Indo-Gangetic Plains, particularly in eastern India, remain mildly to severely dry. The SPI is widely used globally to identify and assess meteorological droughts.

Low-pressure area over Bangladesh

A low-pressure area formed over central Bangladesh on Tuesday (August 20), accompanied by a cyclonic circulation. This system is expected to track west-northwest, moving across West Bengal, and triggering intense rainfall in eastern India. The low-pressure area is expected to continue its journey through Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, bringing additional rainfall to northern regions.

Between Monday and Tuesday, isolated locations in Tripura and Meghalaya experienced heavy to extremely heavyrainfall, with accumulations ranging from 6.45 cm to over 20 cm.

Similarly, heavy rainfall was recorded in Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Telangana, Assam, Rayalaseema, as well as in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Marathwada, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam.

Currently, the low-pressure system is centred over central Bangladesh and its neighbourhood, and is expected to move north-northwestward across West Bengal within the next 48 hours.