North India to see heavy rain for 4 days; IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

Parts of central and northern India are likely to experience heavy rainfall and thundershowers in the coming days, driven by a depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal and has now settled over Chhattisgarh.

Delhi on Tuesday woke up to rain and cloudy skies due to this weather disturbance. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast additional rainfall in Delhi, east Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northern Madhya Pradesh between September 11 and September 14.

According to the IMD, the depression over Chhattisgarh is expected to move towards Uttarakhand via west Uttar Pradesh, bringing bouts of intense rain to these regions.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation over Gujarat is likely to result in heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, and coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the IMD reported.

Light to moderate rainfall is also anticipated in coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep, with scattered showers predicted in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry throughout the week.

Delhi rains: IMD issues 'yellow' alert

The IMD has predicted more rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 kmph for the national capital, issuing a "yellow" alert until Friday.

On Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory, which is regarded as the primary indicator of Delhi’s weather, reported 5.6 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. During the same period, the Palam station recorded 10.5 mm, Lodhi Road saw 1 mm, Ridge registered 2 mm, and Ayanagar measured 1.8 mm. The highest rainfall during this period was observed at the Pitampura station, which logged 27 mm.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories urging the public to avoid specific areas, including Najafgarh Phirni Road, GT Karnal Road, Dabri roundabout, and the section of Outer Ring Road between Peeragarhi and Vikaspuri.

Several commuters reported that traffic disruptions also extended to the southern and southwestern parts of the city.