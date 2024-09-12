Business Standard
Home / Health / One Bavarian Nordic smallpox shot 58% effective against Mpox, shows study

One Bavarian Nordic smallpox shot 58% effective against Mpox, shows study

One vaccination provided about 58 per cent protection against Mpox infection, researchers found in the study

Mpox, blood

Previous studies have observed an effectiveness rate ranging from 36 per cent to 86 per cent across different populations | Representational

Bloomberg United States
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bavarian Nordic A/S’s smallpox vaccine was moderately effective in preventing mpox infection after a single dose, according to a study in Ontario, Canada, where the shot probably helped curb a 2022 outbreak.

One vaccination provided about 58 per cent protection against mpox infection, researchers found in the study. It was conducted from mid-June to late October 2022 among gay and bisexual men — the group most affected during a global outbreak sparked by the clade IIb strain of the monkeypox virus. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Health experts are trying to gauge the effectiveness of Bavarian Nordic’s MVA-BN vaccine (also known as Imvamune in Canada and Jynneos in the US) and older inoculations after the spread of a potentially more dangerous clade Ib monkeypox virus strain in central Africa triggered a global health emergency last month. The vaccines, developed to protect against smallpox, a related disease, haven’t been evaluated for mpox in randomised, controlled trials — the gold standard for assessing a pharmaceutical product’s effectiveness. 
 

“In the absence of randomised clinical trials, our findings strengthen the evidence that MVA-BN is effective at preventing mpox infection and should be made available and accessible to communities at risk,” scientists from the Canadian Immunization Research Network Provincial Collaborative Network said in the study, published Wednesday in The BMJ. 

Previous studies have observed an effectiveness rate ranging from 36 per cent to 86 per cent across different populations, the researchers said.

Although Imvamune is approved in Canada as a series of two doses 28 days apart, Ontario initially employed a dose-sparing strategy in which patients initially received one dose owing to supply concerns. 

A two-dose regimen began there on Sept. 30, 2022. But the researchers were unable to estimate the effectiveness of two doses as only a few individuals had received a second by the end of the study period.

More From This Section

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

NITI group pitches for a separate law to tackle future public health crisis

Modi, Narendra Modi

Committed to affordable, top quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Health risks during rainy days; 5 effective tips to prevent illness

Premiumcancer

GST cut on key cancer drugs set to boost patient coverage, say experts

Diabetes

Late-night sleepers face 50% greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes


“Given the moderate effectiveness of a single dose, achieving high coverage with a full course could be important to prevent and manage ongoing transmission globally and prevent a large resurgence,” they said. 

Also Read

Mpox in Congo

Mpox patient at LNJP hospital stable, no need to panic: Delhi minister

Mpox in Congo

India reports first Mpox case: Symptoms, transmission, WHO norms and more

Mpox, blood

Mpox case confirmed, strain not part of WHO's health emergency: Govt

Mpox in Congo

Amid mpox scare, Centre steps up screening efforts: How to detect infection

Mpox in Congo

Mpox scare: Centre asks states to review preparedness, screen all suspects

Topics : Mpox Vaccine Smallpox Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon