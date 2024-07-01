Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

National Doctors' Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes to share with your favourite doc

National Doctors' Day is celebrated annually on July 1. The day celebrates the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, an eminent physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal

National Doctors' Day 2024

National Doctors' Day 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first of July is observed as National Doctors’ Day. This day is commemorated in honour of the outstanding contributions made by physicians and other healthcare professionals, who play a significant part in guiding us toward a life that is both healthy and fulfilling. 
The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a famous doctor, and the former Chief Minister of West Bengal. "Healing Hands, Caring Hearts" is this year's National Doctors’ Day theme. We have compiled a list of messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes for you to share with your favourite doctor this day. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

National Doctors' Day 2024: Greetings and best wishes 

    • Happy Doctor’s Day to the superheroes in white coats who tirelessly work to keep us healthy.
    • I wish you a very happy Doctor’s Day for your commitment to healing and saving billions of lives.     
    • Happy National Doctor’s Day! Thank you for your immense dedication and sacrifices to improve global health.      
    • Sending heartfelt wishes to all the doctors who work hard to keep us healthy. Thank you for being our healthcare heroes. Happy Doctor’s Day!
    • Happy Doctor’s Day to our favourite healer! Thank you for providing exceptional care.      

More From This Section

gut health doctor check up test

Govt launches virtual systems for quality assessment in healthcare centres

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

HealthCare Global Enterprises acquires Andhra-based MGCHRI for Rs 414 cr

ayushman bharat

India has taken lead in pushing 'one health' goals: Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul

physical inactivity

Physical inactivity on the rise in India: What it means for your health?

Medicine

CDSCO says 52 medicines, including Paracetamol, failed quality check in May

    • Happy Doctor’s Day to the brilliant minds who bring healing, hope, happiness, and comfort to their patients!      
    • On this Doctor’s Day, we would like to honour the incredible men and women who wear stethoscopes and devote their lives to treating patients. Thank you for making a positive difference in countless lives.      
    • Only a doctor is blessed with the magical hands to treat life and uplift our spirits when we have lost our hopes. Happy Doctor’s Day!      
    • Thank you for always being there and serving us with happiness. Happy Doctor’s Day!
    • Thank you for fighting every day for the health of your patients. Happy Doctor’s Day!      
    • God has blessed me with the best doctor for my health. Happy Doctor’s Day to our favourite family doctor!      
    • Salute to all the compassionate healers for their excellent service. Happy Doctor’s Day!      
    • Happy Doctor’s Day to all the caring and dedicated physicians who provide comfort to those in need!      
    • A doctor is the ultimate hope for patients. Sending warm wishes on this Doctor’s Day to my wonderful doctor!      
    • We truly appreciate your dedication to keeping our lives healthy and hearty. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

National Doctor’s Day 2024: Quotes

    • “The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease.” – William Osler.
    • “People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness, they remain in his debt.” – Seneca
    • “Medicine cures diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” – Carl Jung.
    • “The art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease.” – Voltaire
    • “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.”-Albert Einstein.

Also Read

clinical trials

British Indian doctor to undertake 'ground-breaking' cancer vaccine trial

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: IT, smallcaps shine in firm trade; Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty holds 24,100

markets, demat account

Explained: What is Basic Demat Account charges, Sebi rule, investment limit

JSW, JSW energy, electricity, industry, plant

JSW Energy share price hits 52-week high after unit signs PPA with SJVN

Protest, Oppsotion Protest, INDIA Protest, Parliament Protest

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:10 pm, Kharge slams PM Modi over Manipur in RS

Topics : DOCTOR doctors in India Women doctors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon