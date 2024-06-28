Govt launches virtual systems for quality assessment in healthcare centres

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday launched virtual systems to aid in providing quality certifications for healthcare facilities, monitoring compliance with prescribed standards of healthcare delivery, and improving ease of doing business for food vendors.

These include the inauguration of a virtual National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification assessment for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs sub-centres (AAM-SCs), a new dashboard for implementation of the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) guidelines in all healthcare facilities, and the introduction of an instant licence facility for food vendors.

“The new initiatives represent a significant innovation in the quality assurance framework for public health facilities as a time and cost-saving measure,” a senior official said.

Speaking on the new virtual NQAS assessment for AAM-SCs, Aradhana Patnaik, additional secretary and mission director, National Health Mission (NHM), said that more than 1.4 lakh sub-centres will now be assessed virtually as opposed to physical assessments, which took more time and resources to undertake.

“Ten per cent of the visually assessed sub-centres would still randomly be selected for a physical assessment to ensure that quality standards are in place,” she said.

The ministry launched a dashboard to quantify the implementation of the IPHS guidelines by various healthcare facilities in the country. Introduced in 2007 and updated periodically with the latest update in 2022, the guidelines set quality benchmarks for public health facilities from primary to secondary level healthcare facilities.

“All healthcare facilities will be encouraged to self-assess themselves and identify gaps in the implementation of quality standards according to the IPHS guidelines,” Patnaik said.

The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced the launch of a new functionality for instant issuance of licences and registrations through the Food Safety and Compliance System (FoSCoS) on Friday.

The instant or ‘tatkal’ issuance of licences or registrations in select food businesses under the FSSAI was also a part of the health ministry’s 100-day programme.

“The tatkal issuance system will simplify the licensing and registration processes for food vendors and offer an enhanced user experience,” FSSAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) G Kamala Vardhana Rao said.

The ministry also released NQAS guidelines for Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHLs) located at district hospitals.

“The standard guidelines will improve the quality and competence of management and testing systems in IPHLs, positively impacting the reliability of test results and helping gain the trust of clinicians, patients, and the public regarding lab outputs,” Patnaik said.

“Currently, 108 out of the 730 IPHLs approved under the plan are ready and will be NQAS certified,” she added.