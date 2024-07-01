Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates flat open for Sensex, Nifty; Asian mkts mixed
Stock Market LIVE on July 1: After a dream run last week, Indian bourses are poised to open on a flattish note on Monday tracking mixed global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday July 1: After a dream run last week, Indian bourses are poised to open on a flattish note on Monday tracking mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures, too, indicated a softer opening, quoting just 3 points higher to Nifty 50 futures at 24,135 levels.
Asia-Pacific markets staged a varied show on Monday morning as investors evaluated China's official June business activity data and Japan’s business confidence readings.
Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.42 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose by 0.52 per cent. In contrast, South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.27 per cent, though the Kosdaq, which focuses on small-cap stocks, gained 0.79 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined by 0.49 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
On Friday, in the US, the S&P 500 declined by 0.41 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.71 per cent. Both indices had reached new all-time intraday highs earlier in the session before retracing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also dropped, falling by 0.12 per cent.
Stocks to watch:
Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties has acquired leasehold rights for an 11-acre land parcel in Pune. This land offers a potential for development of 2.2 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 crore.
Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences has entered into a licensing agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for co-marketing Pertuzumab biosimilar in India. Pertuzumab is a critical treatment for HER2 positive breast cancer patients.
JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has been awarded a letter of award for wind-solar hybrid power projects of 300 MW from SJVN. This project is part of setting up 1,500 MW ISTS connected wind-solar hybrid power projects (Hybrid-2).
Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda has received a demand order of Rs 1,067.82 crore from the Income Tax Department, related to Assessment Year 2017-18.
8:09 AM
The previous record for the highest number of advancing stocks was 2,407 in April when the benchmark indices posted modest gains of 1 per cent, but the midcap and smallcap indices surged 11 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. However, the advance/decline ratio for June came in at 1.26, slightly below April’s 1.28, which was the highest in 12 months. Read more
Bull market on steroids: June's record-breaking lift post LS result day low
The market’s strong rebound from its lows on election result day has led to a record-breaking 2,425 advancing stocks in June, the highest number ever seen in a single calendar month. This occurred against the backdrop of the S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty rallying nearly 7 per cent each last month, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising by 7.8 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 by 9.7 per cent.
8:04 AM
The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,240. Read more
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,270, Silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 89,900
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, July 1, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,900.
7:47 AM
On Friday, the market opened positively and hit a new high of 24174, but some profit-taking in the second half led to a close just above 24000, marking a weekly gain of over 2 per cent. Read more
Nifty Outlook: Gravity-defying moves for mkts; cool-off on cards
It was an exceptional last week for the bulls as markets reached new milestones. The week began on a negative note on Monday, with prices testing the previous week's lows. However, the bulls saw this as an opportunity and pushed prices higher. Prices continued to climb for four consecutive sessions, surpassing the 24000 level for the first time.
7:42 AM
“For the week ahead, focus will be on the release of US & Indian manufacturing PMI data and the Fed chair’s speech. The undercurrent is positive, with no major risk visible for the domestic market in the short term. All eyes will be on the Union Budget proposals which will dictate the market in the medium term.”, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services in a note.
Global mood
Stock market outlook July 01: Nifty may open flat amid mixed Asian cues
Today marks the beginning of the trading action for the second-half of calendar year 2024. In F1-CY2024, the benchmark indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 rallied around 10 per cent each. In fact, the Nifty has gained 6.5 per cent in the last four weeks.
7:40 AM
The NIFTY 50 Index is currently trading at 24,010.60. A sharp rally in the near term has pushed the index into an overbought zone, as indicated by technical indicators like RSI, MACD, and Stochastic. This suggests that profit booking is likely, and a pullback on the charts can be expected in the coming days. Read more
Is it wise to book profits in Nifty50, MidCap Select? What analysts say
NIFTY 50 INDEX Analysis:
7:38 AM
Buy & sell ideas for July 01 from Anand Rathi: Nestle, SBI Life, ONGC
SBI Life
In recent days, SBI Life stock has been consolidating within the Rs 1,440-1,480 range. This consolidation phase suggests that the stock was undergoing a period of accumulation or stabilisation after prior movements.
Notably, SBI Life has recently broken out of this consolidation range and is now sustaining levels above it, indicating a potential upward trend. The consolidation occurred around the 21-day, 50-day, and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA), which is a positive technical sign. Read more
7:33 AM
7:27 AM
7:26 AM
7:22 AM
