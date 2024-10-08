Business Standard
Navratri 2024: 5 tips to detox your body after overindulging in fasting

Navratri

Navratri(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that lasts for nine nights, and it is dedicated to worshipping the goddess Durga and her various forms.

During Navratri, people observe fast, which has both spiritual and physical significance. When it comes to spirituality, fasting purifies the mind and body and connects devotees with the divine symbolising self-discipline and devotion.

Fasting also has a positive effect on the body physically, including weight loss, blood sugar control, and protection against medical conditions like cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. Here are the 5 tips to successfully fast during Navratri.
 

5 Tips to successfully fast during Navratri

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking water is important to avoid dehydration and maintain energy levels during fasting. Include coconut water, fresh fruit juices, or even simple water to avoid dehydration. Proper hydration flushes out toxins and keeps the body active.

2. Have nutrient-dense foods

During fasting it is important to have foods rich in essential nutrients such as fruits, nuts, and seeds. These foods provide energy keep you energised for longer periods and ensure you don't feel weak or tired during the fast.

3. Get enough sleep

Fasting often leads to fatigue, so rest becomes essential. Try to have proper sleep which is at least 7-8 hours each night allowing your body to recover due to loss of energy. Proper sleep keeps you energetic and focused during the fasting period.

4. Use rock salt

It is advisable to use sendha namak (rock salt) during rock salt. Rock salt is rich in minerals and it is easy to digest, making it a better choice for fasting meals. It is important to avoid bloating or dehydration and keep rock salt in your diet regularly.

5. Fibre-rich foods

It is advisable to have fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and pseudo-grains such as rajgira (amaranth) and sabudana (tapioca pearls) helping you feel longer and aid digestion. Such fibre-rich food provides sustained energy and it helps you avoid hunger pangs during fasting hours. 

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

