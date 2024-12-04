Nearly half of Indians suffer from abnormal glucose levels: Report

India is witnessing a diabetes epidemic in the making, with several research reports indicating a significant increase in its prevalence across the country.
According to a report by diagnostic service provider Thyrocare, 49.43 per cent of the tested population in India exhibited abnormal blood glucose levels, of which 27.18 per cent were identified as diabetic and 22.25 per cent as prediabetic.
The study, which analysed HbA1c test results from 1.96 million adults undergoing routine health check-ups nationwide in 2023, follows a similar report published in The Lancet journal. That report indicated that a quarter of adults living with diabetes globally in 2022 were in India.
The numbers highlight an increasing prevalence of the disease, as another study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) had earlier put the prevalence of diabetes and prediabetes at 11.4 per cent and 15.3 per cent, respectively.
Commenting on the factors behind the rising incidence of diabetes in India, Ashok Kumar Jhingan, senior director at the Centre for Diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity and Endocrinology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, said that environmental and lifestyle changes resulting from industrialisation and migration to urban environments from rural settings may largely be responsible for this epidemic of diabetes in Indians.
“Obesity, especially central obesity and increased visceral fat due to physical inactivity, and consumption of high-calorie, high-fat, and high-sugar diets are major contributing factors,” he added.
Gender, age-wise diabetes prevalence alarmingly high
The Thyrocare study also highlighted alarming trends in age and gender disparities in the incidence of the disease. According to the study, males had a higher diabetes prevalence of 30.84 per cent compared to 23.51 per cent among females in 2023.
This figure reflects an increase from the findings of the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) for 2019-2021, which reported a gender breakdown of 16.8 per cent for males and 15.4 per cent for females.
Prediabetes prevalence, however, has remained relatively balanced between genders, with males at 21.56 per cent and females at 22.95 per cent, according to the Thyrocare report.
The data also indicates the highest diabetic burden among people aged 65 and above, with 44.92 per cent of the sample size testing positive. This group was followed by the 51-65 age group, where 41.85 per cent were diabetic.
“There are worrying trends showing increasing prevalence in the economically active age group of 36-65 years. Young adults between 18-35 years also show higher prevalence of prediabetes than diabetes, indicating a high potential to develop the disease,” the Thyrocare study added.
Commenting on why the economically active age group is increasingly affected, Manisha Arora, director of internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said that a more sedentary lifestyle, decreased physical activity, increased stress levels, and migration to urban areas are all contributing factors.
“Additionally, genetic factors play a significant role, as Indians are more prone to insulin resistance, which can manifest earlier when compounded by other risk factors,” she added.
Highlighting the need for a comprehensive policy focused on early detection, Verma added that it is essential to promote diabetes prevention through awareness campaigns, regular screening programmes, and health initiatives.
“Stress management and raising awareness about the potential complications of diabetes, especially since it may not present symptoms in the early stages, are equally crucial,” she added.