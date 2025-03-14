Now, tussle starts between Herbalife and Modiway in weight-loss market

Los Angeles-headquartered Herbalife, which is India’s largest direct-selling company powered by its weight-loss and management products, with revenues touching $800 million in 2023, could face a challenge from a homegrown player.

Leveraging his direct-selling company Modicare, which already has over 60 lakh consultants selling a range of consumer products, Samir Modi, managing director, has launched Modiway that claims to offer a weight-loss solution to Indians at a much lower cost than clinics.

The weight-loss market hit $25 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to $55 billion by 2033, according to industry estimates.

Modi, who was recently involved in