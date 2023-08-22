Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.06%)
65258.32 + 42.23
Nifty (0.10%)
19413.95 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (1.02%)
38516.90 + 390.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
5378.35 + 46.40
Nifty Bank (0.09%)
44040.05 + 38.05
Heatmap

One billion people globally to have osteoarthritis by 2050: Lancet Study

Currently, 15 per cent of the world's population aged 30 years or above experience osteoarthritis, the study found after analysing 30 years of osteoarthritis data from more than 200 countries

Noisy knees? Arthritis may be in your future

The study attributed the rapid increase in the osteoarthritis cases mainly to aging, population growth and obesity | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By 2050, nearly one billion people globally are projected to be living with osteoarthritis, which affects joints, according to new research published in The Lancet Rheumatology journal.
Currently, 15 per cent of the world's population aged 30 years or above experience osteoarthritis, the study found after analysing 30 years of osteoarthritis data (1990-2020) from more than 200 countries.
In 2020, 595 million people were found to be affected by osteoarthritis, a 132 per cent increase from 256 million people in 1990, the study led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), Washington, US, as part of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021 said.
The study attributed the rapid increase in the osteoarthritis cases mainly to aging, population growth and obesity.
"With the key drivers of people living longer and a growing world population, we need to anticipate stress on health systems in most countries," said Jaimie Steinmetz, the study's corresponding author and lead research scientist at IHME.
Obesity or high body mass index (BMI) was an important risk factor for osteoarthritis, the study results showed, and that it played a greater role over time as rates of obesity had increased.

Also Read

Nutrition support shown to prevent TB, related deaths in India: Lancet

Unusual case of 'blue legs' in long Covid patient seen: Lancet study

India may miss 2030 deadline for over half of health SDGs: Lancet study

Hearing aids may reduce cognitive decline in adults: Lancet study

Cost to cut sickle cell disease's risk beyond reach of most Indians: Lancet

6.5% Covid patients died within a year of hospital discharge: ICMR study

SARS-CoV-2 infection linked with high blood pressure in adults: Study

Two years after catching Covid, patients still risk getting sick: Research

Those vaccinated before getting Covid at lower risk of post-discharge death

Scientists rush to understand, contain highly mutated Covid-19 strain

In 1990, the first year of the study, obesity was found to be responsible for 16 per cent of the disability due to osteoarthritis, which had risen to 20 per cent in the year 2020.
The global osteoarthritis burden could be reduced by an estimated 20 per cent, if obesity was effectively addressed in the population, the study said.
"The role that physical inactivity plays in obesity and pain associated with osteoarthritis can have opposite and unintended negative cycles.
"For example, being physically active can prevent injuries earlier in life and can even be beneficial for someone with joint pain. It's counterintuitive, but having joint pain doesn't mean we should remain sedentary," said Liane Ong, lead research scientist at IHME, who supervised and co-authoured the study.
Osteoarthritis was found to most commonly affect the knees and the hips, which the study projects to also be the most affected by 2050.
Women more than men are expected to grapple with this condition, the study said. In 2020, 61 per cent of osteoarthritis cases were in women versus 39 per cent in men. There is a combination of possible reasons behind this gender difference.
"The reasons for gender differences in osteoarthritis prevalence are being investigated, but researchers believe that genetics, hormonal factors, and anatomical differences play a role," said Jacek Kopek, the study's senior author and professor in the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia, Canada.
With no effective cure for osteoarthritis right now, prevention and early intervention strategies required critical focus, including making expensive, effective treatments like joint replacements more affordable in low- and middle-income countries, the authors said.
Health care systems and governments have an opportunity to engage and participate in identifying vulnerable populations, addressing drivers of obesity, and developing management strategies to prevent or slow down the progression of osteoarthritis, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lancet report Health risks health news

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon