Over 650K families may benefit if Delhi joins Ayushman Bharat cover

Over 650K families may benefit if Delhi joins Ayushman Bharat cover

According to a parliamentary response by the Union Health Ministry in 2023, around 6.5 lakh families in Delhi are eligible

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Over 650,000 families in Delhi who are eligible for inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) are likely to benefit if the new government opts to join the Centre's flagship health insurance scheme.
 
According to a parliamentary response by the Union Health Ministry in 2023, around 6.5 lakh families in Delhi are eligible. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to implement PMJAY in its manifesto for the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections.
 
“In our first cabinet meeting, we will implement the central government’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, and the state government will provide an additional Rs 5 lakh cover for all poor families,” the party had stated in its manifesto.
 
 
If Delhi joins the programme, Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal will be the only major state not part of the scheme.
 
With the BJP coming to power in the national capital, the incoming government may look to announce the implementation of the scheme in the state.

“Whatever has been promised in our manifesto, we are committed to delivering that one hundred per cent. This has been made clear by the Prime Minister and all our senior leaders. It is PM Modi’s guarantee,” BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Aggarwal said.
 
The incoming government may also look to implement another manifesto promise of providing health coverage up to Rs 10 lakh, along with free outpatient department (OPD) and diagnostic services to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income.
 
According to the India Ageing Report 2023, Delhi is projected to have over 1.9 million senior citizens.
 
Currently, the AB-PMJAY is implemented in 34 states and union territories (UTs) except for Delhi and West Bengal. If implemented in the national capital, West Bengal would remain the only state not covered under PMJAY.
 
The non-implementation of PMJAY was a central issue during the Delhi polls, with several central ministers alleging that the then-ruling party had deprived Delhiites of the scheme.
 
Seven Lok Sabha members of Parliament (MPs) from the BJP had also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court, asking the Delhi government to implement the health insurance scheme.
 
On its part, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was in power earlier, had vehemently opposed the implementation of PMJAY, stating that the state’s own scheme, Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK), was far more robust than the central scheme.
 
In its response to the PIL, the Delhi government contended that PMJAY would benefit only 12–15 per cent of its population, in contrast to the DAK scheme, which has a ‘broader and far-reaching effect’.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

