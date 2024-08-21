Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Health / Red meat linked with increased diabetes risk; Lancet study gives evidence

Red meat linked with increased diabetes risk; Lancet study gives evidence

The researchers, however, found no evidence that replacing unprocessed red meat with poultry helped in cutting down diabetes risk

Diabetes

However, all the existing evidences are largely based on studies from high-income countries, mainly in North America and Europe, they said | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Consuming red meat is related to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to an analysis of more than 1.9 million adults from 20 countries across world regions, including southeast Asia, providing the "most comprehensive evidence to date."

Published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal, the analysis found that a habitual consumption of three types of meat and their daily amounts - 50 grams of processed meat, 100 grams of unprocessed red meat and 100 grams of poultry - was related to 15 per cent, 10 per cent and eight per cent increases in risk of developing type 2 diabetes, respectively.
The international team of researchers from the US, UK, Brazil, Mexico, among others, said that intake of meat exceeds recommended levels in many regions of the world and has been correlated with non-communicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, all the existing evidences are largely based on studies from high-income countries, mainly in North America and Europe, they said.
For this study, the researchers included 31 cohorts from the InterConnect project, data for which was compiled from scientific studies and online registries, including unpublished information. Of the total 1,966,444 participants, more than a hundred thousand developed type 2 diabetes during follow-up, typically lasting 10 years.
"The positive associations of unprocessed red meat and processed meat with incident type 2 diabetes were significant in the region of the Americas (13 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively), in the European region (six per cent and 13 per cent), and in the Western Pacific region and east Asia (17 per cent and 15 per cent)," the authors wrote.
They also estimated that replacing 50 grams of daily intake of processed meat with 100 grams of unprocessed red meat lowered the risk of type 2 diabetes by seven per cent on an average.

More From This Section

fruits

FSSAI asks to exhaust packaging materials claiming 100% fruit juices by Dec

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII

Expects positive news on indigenous Mpox vaccine within a year: Poonawalla

World Mosquito Day 2024

World Mosquito Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and more

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Mpox alert: Govt tells airports to stay vigilant, assigns 3 nodal hospitals

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

PM's principal secy holds meeting to review preparedness for Mpox

Further, diabetes risk was found to fall by 10 per cent on replacing 50 grams of processed meat daily intake with 100 grams of poultry a day.
The researchers, however, found no evidence that replacing unprocessed red meat with poultry helped in cutting down diabetes risk.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Google I/O Connect Bengaluru 2024 event

Fitterfly collab with Google Cloud to launch AI feature for diabetic people

pharma, medicine, drugs

Antidiabetic drug Semaglutide linked to potential vision loss: Study

Jitendra Singh launches Indo-French Liver and Metabolic Disease Network (InFLiMeN)

Every 3rd Indian affected by fatty liver disease: Minister Jitendra Singh

Pharma, Laboratory, Lab, Drugs, Testing

India to make Ozempic-like drugs for diabetes, obesity under PLI by 2026

Paris Olympics

Olympic athletes turn to diabetes tech in pursuit of winning medals

Topics : Diabetes Lancet report meat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon