Diabetic drug Semaglutide linked to potential risk of vision loss: Study

Semaglutide, a new class of antidiabetic drugs gaining popularity around the world, could be linked to potential risk of vision loss, according to a study conducted by Boston-based researchers and published in the medical journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

The semaglutide market size is estimated at $27.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $50.34 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8 per cent. Semaglutide is sold under the brand names Wegovy, Rybelsus, and Ozempic by Danish drug major Novo Nordisk.

The study, titled ‘Risk of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy in Patients Prescribed Semaglutide’, suggested that constant use of semaglutide (a glucagon-like-peptide 1 receptor agonist or GLP-1RA) may be linked to the development of a condition called non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). NAION, as the study claimed, is the second most common form of optic neuropathy and a major cause of adult blindness. The incidence of NAION is 2-10 cases per 100,000 people. “Our anecdotal clinical experience motivated us to study whether semaglutide is associated with an increased risk of developing NAION,” the authors said.

The authors – Jimena Tatiana Hathaway, Madhura P Shah, David B Hathaway, and others – are affiliated with various institutions in Boston, including Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Department of Ophthalmology, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Harvard Medical School, Boston.

The researchers have also noted that as this was an observational study, future studies are required to assess causality.

The matched cohort study on 16,287 patients revealed a higher risk of NAION in patients prescribed semaglutide compared with patients prescribed non-GLP-1 RA medications for diabetes or obesity. “The findings suggest a potential risk of NAION associated with prescriptions for semaglutide, but future study is required to assess causality,” the authors said.

Among 16,827 patients, 710 had Type 2 diabetes (194 prescribed semaglutide; 516 prescribed non-GLP-1 RA medications). The median age was 59 years; 52 per cent were female, and 979 were overweight or obese. In the population with Type 2 diabetes, 17 NAION events occurred in patients prescribed semaglutide versus six in the non-GLP-1 RA cohort. Over a period of 36 months, the cumulative incidence rates of NAION were 8.9 per cent for the semaglutide group.

The analysis indicated that patients treated with semaglutide had a higher risk of developing NAION compared to those on non-GLP-1 RA medications. Among overweight or obese patients, 20 NAION events were reported in the semaglutide group versus three in the non-GLP-1 RA cohort, resulting in a 6.7 per cent cumulative incidence rate over 36 months.

Semaglutide (Ozempic; Novo Nordisk) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2017 to treat Type 2 diabetes and in December 2022 to treat obesity (typically at higher doses, as Wegovy by Novo Nordisk).

Weekly new-to-brand prescriptions in the United States of these and other GLP-1 RA drugs increased by approximately 60 per cent from 2021 to 2023, the researchers noted.

Doctors have indicated that more data is needed before drawing conclusions. Anoop Misra, chairman of Fortis C-Doc Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, said, “Risk of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy is found to be increased in patients prescribed semaglutide in an observational study. Be advised that more data are needed in better performed studies. In my experience of more than 1,000 treated patients, no such cases were seen.”

