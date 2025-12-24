Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 07:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / '60 Minutes' segment on Trump immigration policy accidentally airs online

The segment featured interviews with migrants who were sent to a notorious El Salvador prison called the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, under President Donald Trump's aggressive crackdown

President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

A news segment about the Trump administration's immigration policy that was abruptly pulled from 60 Minutes was mistakenly aired on a TV app after the last-minute decision not to air it touched off a public debate about journalistic independence.

The segment featured interviews with migrants who were sent to a notorious El Salvador prison called the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, under President Donald Trump's aggressive crackdown on immigration.

The story was pulled from Global Television Network, one of Canada's largest networks, but still ran on the network's app. Global Television Network swiftly corrected the error, but copies of it continued to float around the internet and pop up before being taken down.

 

Paramount's content protection team is in the process of routine take down orders for the unaired and unauthorized segment, a CBS spokesperson said Tuesday via email.

A representative of Global Television Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the story, two men who were deported reported torture, beatings and abuse. One Venezuelan said he was punished with sexual abuse and solitary confinement.

Another was a college student who said guards beat him and knocked out his tooth upon arrival.

When you get there, you already know you're in hell. You don't need anyone to tell you, he said.

The segment featured numerous experts who called into question the legal basis for deporting migrants so hastily amid pending judicial decisions. Reporters for the show also corroborated findings by Human Rights Watch, suggesting that only eight of the deported men had been sentenced for violent or potentially violent crimes, using available ICE data.

The decision to pull a critical report of the Trump administration was met with widespread accusations that CBS leadership was shielding the president from unfavourable coverage.

The journalist who reported the story, Sharyn Alfonsi, said in an email sent to fellow 60 Minutes correspondents that the story was factually correct and had been cleared by CBS lawyers and its standards division.

CBS News chief Bari Weiss said Monday that the story did not advance the ball and pointed out that the Trump administration had refused to comment for the story. Weiss said she wanted a greater effort made to get its point of view and said she looked forward to airing Alfonsi's piece when it's ready.

The dispute put one of journalism's most respected brands and a frequent target of Trump back in the spotlight and amplified questions about whether Weiss' appointment is a signal that CBS News is headed in a more Trump-friendly direction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

