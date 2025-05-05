Monday, May 05, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Anthrax alert in Thailand: Travellers must follow these govt guidelines

Anthrax alert in Thailand: Travellers must follow these govt guidelines

Thailand reports rare anthrax case after decades, travellers asked to avoid raw meat and stay alert in affected areas

Thailand

Thailand

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If your next holiday destination is Thailand, you need to be extra careful as the Thai government has issued an advisory for all incoming travellers and their citizens after the country reported its first anthrax fatality in over three decades.
 
According to a notice issued by the Thai health department on May 1, local health officials confirmed the death of a 53-year-old man in Mukdahan province. The man had come in contact with the carcass of a cow at a village gathering. Within 24 hours of that report, a second man with similar exposure was hospitalised and placed on a course of antibiotics under close medical supervision.
 
 
What should travellers do?
 
With the country being a tourist destination, the government’s health department has issued a list of guidelines for travellers to stay safe during their visit to the country. They are advised to:
 
·  Buy meat only from licensed, reputable vendors.

Also Read

IndiGo

IndiGo offers refunds after Pak shuts airspace over Pahalgam terror fallout

Delhi Police

Republic Day: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, imposes restrictions

India-UK, India UK flag

UK warns against using satellite phones in updated India travel advisory

A cruise ship holiday means ambling in luxury. (Stock photo)

Explained: How to unlock 60+ days of holidays in 2025 with just 20 leaves

Syria, Syria flag

Govt issues advisory for Syria, advises citizens to restrict movements

 
·  Avoid touching or handling animals that appear sick or have died suddenly.
 
·  Never eat raw or undercooked meat, especially beef and buffalo.
 
·  Wash your hands thoroughly with soap after any contact with animals or meat.
   
·  Seek immediate medical advice at the first sign of fever, nausea, unusual skin sores or respiratory distress.
 
Government response and precautions
 
The advisory issued by the Thai government’s health department outlines several swift containment measures.
 
·  High??'risk contacts monitored: Over 600 individuals—ranging from butchers and meat vendors to family members who may have handled infected meat—have been identified and are receiving preventive treatment.
 
·  Vaccination of livestock: Veterinary teams have administered anthrax vaccine to more than 1,200 cattle and buffalo in outbreak zones.
 
·  Area disinfection and testing: Affected farms, slaughterhouses and festival sites have been disinfected, and environmental samples sent to labs for confirmation.
 
·  Movement controls: Local authorities are temporarily restricting the sale and transport of beef and buffalo meat from areas with suspected cases.
   
What is Anthrax? How does it spread? 
 
Anthrax is a disease caused by spores of the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which can survive in soil for decades. Animals, especially grazing livestock, can contract it by grazing on contaminated pasture. Humans become exposed through:
 
·  Direct contact with infected animal hides or meat
 
·  Ingestion of undercooked or raw meat from sick animals
 
·  Inhalation of airborne spores during processing of animal products
 
Symptoms vary by route of infection and may include fever, abdominal pain, skin lesions or breathing difficulties.

More From This Section

Marco Rubio, JD Vance

Trump's Catch and Revoke rule: Minor offences could cost your US visa

Canada, Canada visa, canada immigration

Canada visa time: 18 days for Indian tourists, 8 weeks for students

Australia

Immigration cuts, higher visa fees: What Australian parties promise in 2025

US Visa

US visa wait in India 7.5-13 months: Best cities for faster appointment

Australia

Australia now top choice for Indian students; visa, cost concerns persist

Topics : Travel advisories Thailand Travel advisory BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon